Coronation Street star Alex Bain announces he’s engaged to girlfriend Mollie Lockwood

Coronation Street star Alex Bain, who plays Simon Barlow, has announced that he’s engaged to his girlfriend Mollie Lockwood.

Alex, 20, reveals that the couple actually got engaged on a romantic date night in October last year. But they have managed to keep it under wraps.

Alex Bain has played Simon in Coronation Street since 2008 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Alex Bain and fiancée Mollie announce engagement

Alex and Mollie met in October 2019 when she was auditioning for a performing arts college in the North West.

Speaking to OK! Alex got down on one knee in October last year and they told their loved ones the exciting news over Christmas.

Talking about the proposal, Alex said: “We’d been on a romantic night out in Chester for our two year anniversary, on October 4 last year. We had a lovely meal, then we went back to our hotel, took a couple of bottles of bubbly up to our room and watched the sunset from our balcony.

“That’s when I asked her. I thought ‘if I don’t do it now, I’ll keep getting more and more nervous!’ I was pretty certain she’d say yes, but I was still bricking it.”

Mollie admits she did have a ‘tiny inkling’ about the proposal as they had previously discussed marriage the the future together.

The couple revealed they plan to move in together before getting married.

Alex, who is a father to daughter Lydia-Rose from a previous relationship, and Mollie also revealed they plan to get married before welcoming any children.

Simon was centre of a huge storyline last year (Credit: ITV)

Alex Bain in Corrie

Alex joined the cast of Coronation Street in 2008 as Simon, the son of Peter Barlow.

He’s won Best Young Soap Performance twice. First at the British Soap Awards in 2011 and the second time at the Inside Soap Awards in 2012.

He’s been involved in many huge storylines. Last year Simon became involved in delivering drugs for Harvey Gaskell.

However Harvey was sent to prison last year for killing Natasha Blakeman.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

