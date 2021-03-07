Coronation Street SPOILERS: Simon given warning from drug boss Harvey

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Simon Barlow will be given a menacing message from drug boss Harvey.

The soap released a preview clip ahead of actor Will Mellor’s debut next week as Harvey arrives on the cobbles.

In the clip, Harvey issues a warning to Simon as the teenager admits not wanting to be involved with drug dealing any more.

Simon wants out of the drug dealing (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street with Simon next week?

Harvey tells Simon: “You don’t get a choice mate.”

He then tells Simon he owes him £2,000.

Harvey says: “You’ll have to work hard to pay me back. Call you about your next job and if you’re a no-show, you’ll be in the hospital with Jacob.”

Fans are excited for Will’s debut in the soap as one wrote on Twitter: “What a much needed addition to @itvcorrie atm.”

Another said: “OMG Will Mellor, I can’t wait to see him on screen.”

A third tweeted: “Ooof very excited to see Harvey in action.”

Meanwhile, next week, Harvey will step up his game and draw Simon’s mum Leanne into it.

Despite still struggling with the grief of losing son Oliver, Leanne will attempt to save son Simon, but it will go horribly wrong.

Coronation Street: Leanne Battersby tries to save Simon from drug dealer Harvey

And now actor Will has revealed that Harvey will force Leanne to deal drugs for him – while dressed as a nurse.

“It’s about self-gain,” he told The Sun. “He likes that Leanne and Simon go under the radar, it ticks the boxes for him.

Harvey threatens Simon and draws Leanne Battersby into his sick game (Credit: ITV)

“If anything happens to them it doesn’t get back to him, he gets away scot free. The horrible people who do this sacrifice others so they don’t get caught.”

Will added: “Leanne is vulnerable, he says ‘you’ve got a nice face, trustworthy’, no one will suspect her.”

He said Harvey “even gets her to wear a nurse’s outfit and he’s saying ‘people will be clapping you in the street'”.

Will admitted Harvey is “great to play but he’s horrible”.

In conclusion, the actor said he’s “so impressed with the writing” on Corrie and he wants to do it justice and play it right”.

