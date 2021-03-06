Coronation Street drug dealer Jacob Hay will be left fighting for his life after boss Harvey turns on him.

Scheming Jacob has lured Simon Barlow into a dangerous life of criminality.

Jacob Hay will end up fighting for his life (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have seen him make Simon sell drugs, torture a teenage boy and even turn on his own mum Leanne.

But soon the shoe will be on the other foot and Jacob will find himself the victim of drugs boss Harvey’s brutal punishments.

Next week Jacob will show off to Simon about how he’s been ripping off Harvey.

Jacob explains that he often takes some drugs from the ones Harvey passes to him and sells them on and keeps the money for himself.

Bragging to Simon about it, Jacob tempts him to join him in his scam.

But unfortunately for him, Harvey already knows about the stealing. He confronts Simon about it to find out if he knew what Jacob was doing.

Harvey threatens to put Simon in hospital just like Jacob Hay (Credit: ITV)

A terrified Simon insists he would never steal from Harvey, and bags himself a promotion in the process.

However he’s left quaking when Harvey casually mentions that Jacob’s fighting for his life in hospital.

Unable to say no, Simon agrees to becoming the new Jacob when Harvey points out he still owes him £2,000.

And when Simon tries to protest, Harvey threatens to put him in hospital too.

Coronation Street: Will Mellor reveals how Harvey puts Jacob Hay in hospital

Actor Will Mellor recently opened up to ED! about just how evil Harvey is.

He said: “This is a seasoned baddie who people can recognise.

“He’s a street guy who turns vulnerable people into drug dealers because they’re not on the police radar.

“It’s the lowest of the low for me to do that to an innocent person.

“He’s pressurising and bullying people into doing things they don’t want to do.

“There’s an arrogance to the character as he thinks he can’t be touched. There are loads of different levels to how you play it.”

