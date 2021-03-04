Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas revealed he has given up acting after ‘losing the bug for it.’

When Ryan was 16 he first appeared in the ITV soap as Jason Grimshaw. He was on the soap until 2016.

In 2017, he appeared in Australian soap Neighbours as Rafael Humphreys. However the former soap star has revealed that he has lost the desire to act.

Ryan played Jason in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Speaking on Mancs on the Mic show he said: “It’s so hard for me. I started off acting. I started off in that game and I really lost the bug for it.

He added: “I feel the reason for losing the bug is rejection and going to auditions and not getting them.”

Coronation Street: Ryan reveals negative comments towards his acting

Ryan also revealed that reading negative comments knocked his confidence when he joined Neighbours, as he hadn’t received negative comments during his Corrie days.

He said: “I went over to do Neighbours and I just saw on social media and there were just quite negative comments towards me and my acting.

“I’ve never had that before because social media wasn’t around. I never got it in Corrie because I never had social media when I was in Corrie.

“If I did, it was at the end but I was so established there that people saw me as fixtures and fittings, so I never really got that sort of negative criticism.

Ryan joined the soap in 2000 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“It happens in all aspects but I just found it really really hard to deal with at first.

“I always think, ‘Oh it’ll [the desire to act] come back at some point and maybe it will and it’s still something I have in my locker if I want to explore it again.

“Right now I’m really happy with the direction I’m going.”

What is Ryan up to now?

Since leaving Corrie, Ryan went on win the 22nd series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Ryan won Big Brother in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan, along with his brothers Adam and Scott, also had their own reality series called Mancs in Mumbai last year.

In November last year, their dad Dougie, who also featured on the series, died.

He is currently working as a delivery driver for Adam’s restaurant The Spinn.

