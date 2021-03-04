Coronation Street fans have claimed that there’s something sinister and dodgy about George Shuttleworth.

Recently Yasmeen realised she needed to put the community centre up for sale in order to pay off debts that her late husband and abuser Geoff left her with.

In last night’s episodes of the ITV soap (Wednesday, March 3) George saw the for sale sign and wanted to buy the place as it was a good location for his latest funeral parlour.

George wanted to buy the community centre (Credit: ITV)

Later he approached Yasmeen and asked about the property. But Yasmeen was already in a panic and worrying she would go to prison over her debt and rushed off to Speed Daal.

Eileen soon approached George and told him Yasmeen had been through a tough time. But George told Eileen he’d have to introduce him and Yasmeen properly.

Later she took George to Speed Daal to apologise. He pointed out the restaurant could be a good location for wakes before beginning to talk to Yasmeen once again about the community centre.

Yasmeen has been struggling (Credit: ITV)

He said that it was the perfect size for the funeral parlour and kept mentioning it.

Eileen told George it was clear Yasmeen didn’t want to talk about selling the community centre and he said: “Well there’s a whopping great for sale sign that says otherwise.”

Soon Eileen and George began to argue. But fans were quick to point out that something was odd about George.

I like George but there’s something sinister about him. #corrie — St Mick (@macnamara60) March 3, 2021

George is dodgy… calling it now! #corrie — Bex Charlotte (@bexycharlotte) March 3, 2021

George is getting on my nerves in this episode#Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) March 3, 2021

So the other day George was all polite and dignified and today he’s suddenly an obnoxious arse??!!! 🤔🤷‍♀️ #Corrie — Samantha Walker (@Samanth22356123) March 3, 2021

George seems dodgy to me #corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) March 3, 2021

Sounded creepy the way George said Yasmeen! 😳 #Corrie — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) March 3, 2021

Coronation Street: Who is George Shuttleworth?

George is the son of the late Archie Shuttleworth. Undertaker Archie appeared on Corrie on and off from 2002 until 2010.

During his appearance between 2002 and 2003 he fell for Audrey Roberts but she didn’t feel the same way.

George is the son of Archie Shuttleworth (Credit: ITV)

The two remained friends but in 2018, she received news Archie had died.

Audrey met George off-screen after his father died and it was revealed Archie left her £80,000.

George first appeared in Corrie last year and it was revealed he had taken over his dad’s Funeral Directors.

