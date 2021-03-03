Coronation Street spoilers reveal Lucas asks Carla to go to Devon with him. Will she leave Peter and Weatherfield behind for a new life with Lucas?

In next week’s scenes Peter fails to show up for his shift on the switch and Steve is furious to find him at No.1 slurring and stumbling all over the place.

As he accuses him of drinking, Peter struggles to speak and asks Steve for help. Disgusted by his apparent drunkenness, Steve blocks his exit.

Peter appears drunk (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Leanne infuriates viewers as she rages at Simon’s drug dealing secret

After a meeting at Underworld, Lucas offers Carla a sympathetic ear. His words strike a chord as he shares his experience of living with an addict.

As Steve tears into Peter for drinking, Peter weakly gasps that he is sober but unwell. However Steve refuses to believe him and locks Peter inside.

Steve locks Peter inside. But soon Peter ends up in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Lucas convinces Carla to take some time for herself and they head into town. At No.1, Peter is looking terrible and tries to drag himself to the door but collapses.

Carla and Lucas arrive back to find Steve with the news that Peter has been rushed to hospital, drunk.

Coronation Street Spoilers: Lucas asks Carla to return to Devon with him

In hospital, Peter is groggy but insists he hasn’t been drinking. Carla doesn’t believe a word.

Lucas arrives asking after Peter. However Carla is stunned when he asks her to return to Devon with him.

Carla can’t believe his timing but when Steve urges her to jump at the offer as Peter is an incurable drunk. Will Carla be swayed?

Lucas asks Carla to return to Devon with him (Credit: ITV)

Peter begs Carla not to give up on him but she’s adamant she can’t spend the rest of her life like this.

They’re interrupted when the consultant comes in and explains that Peter hasn’t been drinking and his disorientation was caused by toxins arising from his liver failure.

Carla begins to beg Peter for forgiveness. But he tells her not to stay with him out of pity and to do what will make her truly happy.

What will Carla do? (Credit: ITV)

Will Carla decide to stay in Weatherfield or will she go to Devon with Lucas?

Ken is furious with Steve

Meanwhile, Steve regrets how he’s treated Peter. Ken is appalled and when Tracy tries to defend her husband, Ken tells them they need to find somewhere else to live.

Ken is furious with Steve (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly to die as she takes drugs?

Later Steve apologises to his brother-in-law for presuming he had been drinking and encouraging Carla to leave him. Peter points out that he’s supposed to be his mate.

Ken tells Tracy that if Steve puts one more foot wrong they can find somewhere else to live.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.