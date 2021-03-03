Coronation Street SPOILERS: Asha turns to drugs after Nina dumps her

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Nina ends her relationship with Asha. But Asha doesn’t take it well…

In next week’s scenes Corey is shocked to realise that Asha is now seeing Nina.

He is sickened that he has been replaced by Nina. He begins insulting both of the girls and storms out. But Asha is pleased to be rid of him.

Corey isn’t happy to see Nina and Asha are together (Credit: ITV)

Later Asha can feel that Nina is starting to slip away and plans to surprise her with a night away in a hotel.

Presuming that it’s Nina rushing things, Dev confronts her, letting Asha’s plans slip.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina breaks up with Asha

Later Nina has a chat to Asha and gently explains that she’s not ready for a sexual relationship. She suggests that they should go back to just being friends.

Nina ends her relationship with Asha (Credit: ITV)

Asha is devastated and goes to meet up with some friends. She suggests to Kelly and Summer that they buy some pills and get wasted.

Asha, Kelly and Summer buy pills

Kelly knows who to get them from and goes to Simon. He’s reluctant but eventually agrees to sell her a couple of pills.

But disaster strikes when Kelly is unresponsive after taking a pill. Asha and Summer are horrified.

The girls call an ambulance but will Kelly be okay?

Kelly gets her hands on some pills (Credit: ITV)

Hearing what’s happened, Dev goes to the hospital and is horrified when Asha reveals that Kelly took a pill.

Assuming Nina is to blame, Dev heads over to the café and accuses Nina of having something to do with Kelly’s drug taking.

Nina explains to him that she and Asha have split up and knows nothing about the drugs.

She tells him to go easy on Asha as she is clearly upset. Will Asha open up to Dev?

