Ryan Thomas is now working as a burger delivery driver – in his £280k Rolls Royce

Ryan Thomas was roped into helping out his brother Adam, as he delivered burgers for his restaurant business.

The 36-year-old actor previously played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.

Since then, the star has turned to handing out takeaways for restaurant The Spinn.

Ryan Thomas was spotted delivering burgers in Manchester (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas say?

Adam, 32, launched his cafe and restaurant back in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, older brother Ryan revealed he had been roped into handing out burgers for the joint.

I might be coming to a home near you

He said: “I’m just waiting outside The Spinn to pick up my next delivery. Make the call, you know you want to.

“I might be coming to a home near you.”

Ryan was helping younger brother Adam (Credit: ITV)

In addition, the star took breaks between deliveries as he waited in his £280k Rolls Royce car.

At one point, Ryan filmed himself as he caught up on The Chase.

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh revealed their baby son Roman chocked on an apple.

The former TOWIE star shared her experience on her Instagram Stories to ask her fans for advice.

Ryan and fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy wrote: “This morning Roman choked on a little piece of apple.

“Hemanaged to clear it himself but spent two hours gagging, being sick, and bringing up thick saliva.”

In addition, the star said: “He’s just not himself, I think it must be the acid irritating his throat and shock. He’s not eaten breakfast, and lunch he put in his mouth, gagged, and spat it all out.”

The couple welcomed little Roman last year.

Would Ryan return to Coronation Street?

Meanwhile, Ryan previously revealed he turned down the chance to return to Corrie.

The actor, who played Jason for 16 years, was asked to return for the show’s 60th anniversary.

He told The Sun: “They did ask me back, but I was away at the time. I was away or something was going on.

“I just wasn’t around at the time otherwise I would have been there.”

