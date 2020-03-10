Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen confronts Geoff about his dark past

Next week's Coronation Street sees Yasmeen Nazir take the brave steps to confront Geoff Metcalfe about his behaviour... but it doesn't end well.

Fans will know that poor Yasmeen has been subjected to horrific abuse at the hands of her controlling husband, Geoff.

But next week sees the truth about Geoff's past come to light.

Alya has been suspicious of Geoff for months (Credit: ITV)

The trouble starts when Yasmeen's granddaughter, Alya, finds out that Geoff is planning to sell their share in Speed Daal so that he and Yasmeen can move abroad together.

Read more: Lucy Fallon admits her mum wasn't happy when she quit Coronation Street

Alya is sickened at the thought of her gran moving so far way, and heads over to No.6 to find out more.

Pointing out to Yasmeen that Geoff is clearly abusing her, Alya becomes more determined than ever to save Yasmeen from Geoff's evil clutches.

Alya has tried to talk to Yasmeen, but so far hasn't had much success (Credit: ITV)

But when she gets her gran to pack a bag and flee the house with her, Yasmeen is terrified about the consequences. But will Geoff catch them in the act?

Convinced that there is something that doesn't add up about Geoff, Alya goes to the police to tell them everything she knows about her gran's husband.

Alya is convinced that Geoff must have a dark past and sure enough she later finds out after doing some digging online that Geoff and a former girlfriend were charged with affray.

Alya tries to get her gran to leave Geoff (Credit: ITV)

However, when Yasmeen find out about her husband's secrets from Alya, she bravely decides to confront Geoff about a fight he had with a woman named Joycelyn Barrie.

But Geoff sees red at the mention of Joycelyn's name and in a fit of rage he sends Yasmeen's dinner crashing to the ground.

Read more: Coronation Street fans congratulate Colson Smith on weight loss

After the confrontation, Geoff menacingly tells Yasmeen not to wait up, and as he heads into town, Yasmeen is left to spend the evening scrubbing curry out of the carpet.

Suspicious Alya goes to the police next week (Credit: ITV)

When Geoff doesn't come home that night, Yasmeen fears the worst.

However the moment he walks through the door he starts making out he's the victim once again.

But now that Alya knows the truth, will she be the one to rescue her gran?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Do you think the police will help Yasmeen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!