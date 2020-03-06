Coronation Street fans congratulate Colson Smith on weight loss

Fans of Coronation Street have congratulated Colson Smith - who plays lovable Craig Tinker - on his recent weight loss.

The actor, 21, is currently taking part in this year's Sport Relief and the training has clearly helped him tone up and trim down.

Colson has played Craig since 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Dorset-born Colson is doing Sport Relief's Clash of the Channels' celebrity rowing race in Salford Quays.

Well done on the weight loss and all my very best wishes.

Cast members from BBC, ITV, C4 and Sky are all taking to the water to compete for their channel - and Colson is among those flying the flag for ITV.

Let's hope he doesn't fall in, because he can't swim!

Colson aims to do ITV proud in Sport Relief: Clash of the Channels (Credit: BBC)

Sharing an update on his training with his 124,000 Instagram followers, Colson shared his excitement at taking part and encouraged others to get involved with the fundraising.

He said: "The @sportrelief brew has being doing the rounds this week. I'm ready to play my part in the ITV team for the Sport Relief boat race and you can play your part too.

"Get your kit and come together to support such an important cause! #sportrelief2020."

Noticing his much smaller frame, one fan remarked: "Well done on the weight loss and all my very best wishes."

Another supporter added: "Looking good Colson."

A third simply wrote: "You look marvellous."

"You'll smash it," said one more.

Just three weeks ago, Colson told fans he'd been attending boot camp as part of his training.

Several years ago, the actor admitted he'd lost nearly four stone after attempts to get fitter and healthier.

He revealed he started working on his body when he left college to reduce his boredom and was then part of Ultimate Performance Fitness in Manchester, whom he gave credit to for his weight loss.

Appearing on Aled Jones' radio chat show, he admitted that his character's storyline had some part to play in his decision to get fit.

Colson Smith as Craig Tinker in Corrie (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

At the time, Craig decided he wanted to become a policeman after witnessing Kylie Platt's tragic death on the cobbles.

More recently, he admits he lost another stone and a half after getting food poisoning in Thailand.

In an interview with What's On TV about his efforts for Sport Relief, Colson said: "Rowing is a way of keeping fit I've never thought of - it might be my new hobby!"

He also teased that his character would have a fitness-related storyline, too, adding: "Fitness is something possibly plot-related that's going to become more apparent this year on Coronation Street for reasons I can't say!"

What we DO know is that Craig will soon have a health scare, when he struggles with breathlessness while running after a thief.

Sport Relief 2020 airs on Friday March 13 on BBC1 at 7pm.

