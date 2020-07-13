Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen collapses

In upcoming Coronation Street Yasmeen ends up collapsing.

In preview pictures for next week's episodes, Yasmeen's cellmate gives her a book on coercive control.

She later gets a visit from a woman who previously claimed she was from a charity. Yasmeen is shocked to discover who she really is and what she has to say...

A woman pays Yasmeen a visit (Credit: ITV)

Later, Yasmeen tells Imran what she found out. But whatever she has learned appears to be to much for her to take.

Poor Yasmeen collapses - will she be okay?

Coronation Street: What happens in this week's episodes for Yasmeen?

Imprisoned Yasmeen is shocked when she calls Alya's phone and Geoff picks up.

The radio DJ tells her that he loves her and is willing to forgive and drop the charges if she agrees to be his wife again.

Geoff tries to get Yasmeen to take him back (Credit: ITV)

Geoff calls in at the police station to retract his statement and drop all charges against Yasmeen. However the officer explains the decision is down to the CPS.

Meanwhile after hearing what Geoff's done, Imran, Alya, Tim and Faye try to make sense of Geoff's attempt to retract his statement.

But Alya is shocked when she gets a call from prison. Yasmeen tells her granddaughter that this latest twist makes her think Geoff is genuinely sorry for everything that he did.

Yasmeen calls Geoff

Later in prison, Yasmeen's pal Lucie hands her a contraband phone and urges her to call Geoff and show him who's boss.

Yasmeen admits she's scared but makes the call. Geoff is shocked to hear from his wife.

Lucie tries to help Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

He promises her that when she comes home things will be different and he will seek professional help. But Yasmeen ends the call not sure what to believe.

Will she take him back after everything he's done to her?

Coronation Street next week airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

