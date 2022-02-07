Coronation Street character Adam could be in danger as he’s stalked and harassed. But who is behind it?

In tonight’s episodes (Monday, February 7) Adam found his car windscreen had been smashed and thought it was Jeremy Bremner, who had keyed his car before.

Adam confronted Jeremy and he admitted to keying his car but claimed he had no involvement in the graffiti or the car windscreen.

After speaking to Jeremy, armed police came into the solicitor’s office. They were looking for a firearm following a tip off.

Adam is convince Jeremy is harassing him (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Beverley Callard hints she could return as Liz McDonald

After the police left Adam insisted on reporting Jeremy to the police for the false tip-off.

Adam later received a silent phone call, but it looks like his stalker will take things a step further…

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam sent death threats

Adam covers when he receives another anonymous phone call and assures wife Sarah they’ve heard the last of Jeremy.

Adam confides in Imran about the calls but ignores his advice to report them.

Sarah and Gail are taken aback to find a large bouquet of flowers in a vase.

Sarah is thrilled by Adam’s gesture but later Adam is baffled when Sarah thanks him for the flowers.

Fishing out the card, they are shocked to read the threat: “Next bouquet will be your funeral.”

Adam receives death threats (Credit: ITV)

Sarah and Adam deduce that because the flat door was deadlocked, whoever left the flowers could still be in there.

Later Sarah calls the police and as Adam explains to the officer about Jeremy’s harassment, Sarah’s horrified to find out about the silent phone calls.

Ed changes the locks on Sarah and Adam’s flat.

Adam gets another call

Adam orders Sarah to take Harry and stay with Nick, meanwhile Sarah sends Peter round the flat to keep Adam company.

Who is harassing Adam? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon welcomes new family member as she clears up baby confusion

Adam receives more phone calls and Peter urges him not to answer. As Adam’s phone rings out, his tormentor stares at the outgoing call on their mobile. But who is behind it?

Later the tormentor lets themselves into Adam and Sarah’s flat. After snipping the heads off two red roses, they leave a note saying ‘Happy Valentine’s Day. It may be your last.’

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.