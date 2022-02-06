Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has hinted she will return as Liz McDonald.

The actress quit her role as barmaid Liz in 2019 promising a major exit storyline.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard hints she will return as Liz McDonald (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beverley Callard on Coronation Street return

However the pandemic happened and Liz’s exit was off-screen with her sent to live in Spain last minute.

She vowed to return to film a final exit, but months later changed her mind and insisted she wouldn’t return.

Speaking to S magazine last year, she said: “I loved Coronation Street. I still do and I always will. But sometimes it’s just not your turn on the merry-go-round.

Read more: Beverley Callard shows fans how her enormous new tattoo is ‘growing up her leg’

“It was a massive decision for me to make, but I believe I did it for the right reasons.

“I felt Liz had run her course. I’d hate to cheat any fans out there who were waiting and hoping for something amazing to happen to her.”

The star said she was “toying with the idea of going back to film an exit,” but felt that they “wouldn’t be able to do Liz justice under the current Covid restrictions”.

She added: “The pandemic has given me time to assess how I feel about everything and I’m sure that my time on the cobbles is up.”

However it now appears Beverley has changed her mind again.

In an appearance on Catchphrase this weekend, she admitted that she may yet make a Corrie comeback.

She quit as Liz in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Fury as ITV ‘disregards’ Coronation Street fans yet again

Asked about it, she said: “Yes, she could do, she could do.

“When I’m not busy I might think about it.”

Do you want to see Liz back on the cobbles?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.