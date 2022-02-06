coronation street star beverley callard
Coronation Street: Beverley Callard hints she could return as Liz McDonald

The actress could yet make a Corrie comeback

By Entertainment Daily

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has hinted she will return as Liz McDonald.

The actress quit her role as barmaid Liz in 2019 promising a major exit storyline.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard hints she will return as Liz McDonald (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Beverley Callard on Coronation Street return

However the pandemic happened and Liz’s exit was off-screen with her sent to live in Spain last minute.

She vowed to return to film a final exit, but months later changed her mind and insisted she wouldn’t return.

Speaking to S magazine last year, she said: “I loved Coronation Street. I still do and I always will. But sometimes it’s just not your turn on the merry-go-round.

“It was a massive decision for me to make, but I believe I did it for the right reasons.

“I felt Liz had run her course. I’d hate to cheat any fans out there who were waiting and hoping for something amazing to happen to her.”

The star said she was “toying with the idea of going back to film an exit,” but felt that they “wouldn’t be able to do Liz justice under the current Covid restrictions”.

She added: “The pandemic has given me time to assess how I feel about everything and I’m sure that my time on the cobbles is up.”

However it now appears Beverley has changed her mind again.

In an appearance on Catchphrase this weekend, she admitted that she may yet make a Corrie comeback.

Asked about it, she said: “Yes, she could do, she could do.

“When I’m not busy I might think about it.”

Do you want to see Liz back on the cobbles?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

