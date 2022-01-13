Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has shown fans how her massive new tattoo is “growing up her leg”.

The soap fave, 64, surprised her Instagram followers last month as she shared a glimpse of a huge new inking.

And now that leg tatt is getting even larger after Liz McDonald actress Bev had even more inscribed on her skin.

Best known for Corrie, Beverley was also a hit on I’m A Celebrity in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

What has Beverley Callard had added to her massive leg tattoo?

Beverley revealed yesterday (Wednesday January 12) that the flowers she has etched on her leg are growing in number.

That’s because a FIFTH magnolia has been added to the limb.

Purple, blue and red flowers now decorate her calf, leaving her with a whole arrangement of blooms!

Crediting the tattoo artist who daubed the design on her, Beverley captioned the Insta Story post: “New ink. It’s growing.”

More new ink for Beverley (Credit: Instagram @beverleycallard)

How fans reacted

Fans of Beverley seemed to approve of her new inking on social media, with several Twitter users giving it the thumbs up emoji.

“Immense,” tweeted one admirer.

New ink. It’s growing.

“This is brilliant,” added someone else.

And another person wrote on Twitter: “Lovin’ this tattoo.”

How many other tattoos does Beverley have?

Beverley has another prominent inking of drama masks representing comedy and tragedy masks on her.

The masks are depicted over a music stave alongside a red heart.

She got the tattoo, her first, at 59. It is a tribute to her relationship with fourth husband Jon McEwan.

The tattoo also includes the couple’s names and wedding anniversary – 30.10.10.

In other tattoo developments, viewers were thrilled to see Bev’s pal Jordan North get inked himself last November.

“Watching @jordannorth1 and @Beverleycallard #DestinationWedding and honestly they both have me fits of laughter!” one person tweeted about Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding at the time.

