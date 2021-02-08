Coronation Street fans are devastated that Beverley Callard has ruled out a return to the cobbles.

It was announced that Beverley would be leaving the ITV soap after 30 years of playing Liz McDonald back in November 2019.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and Beverley needing a hip replacement operation, her exit scenes were never filmed.

Instead, her character Liz left off-screen, going to Spain.

Whilst Beverley previously said she would go back to film her exit scenes, she has now ruled out a return to the cobbles, even hinting they could kill her off-screen.

Coronation Street: Beverley confirms she won’t be returning

Speaking to Sunday Express S magazine, she said: “I loved Coronation Street. I still do and I always will. But sometimes it’s just not your turn on the merry-go-round.

“It was a massive decision for me to make, but I believe I did it for the right reasons.

“I felt Liz had run her course. I’d hate to cheat any fans out there who were waiting and hoping for something amazing to happen to her. I felt like she’d lost her way.”

Speaking about what could happen to Liz in the future, Beverley added that “you can’t decide your own storylines and since I’m not going to film an exit, they could even kill me off-screen”.

She said if they do, she’ll “accept it with Grace” as she’s thought “long and hard about this and I know that this time I’ve shut the door on Coronation Street forever”.

However, fans were devastated that Beverley has decided not to go back.

Fans call for Beverley to come back

After Beverley shared the Magazine cover to her Instagram, fans left comments begging for her to film her exit.

One fan wrote: “Sad at the tag line, re. no going back for Corrie. If that’s true it would be great to have Liz back for one last hurrah culminating in her on screen death.

“You have created one of the shows most iconic and legendary characters, she should go out with a bang, not a whimper.”

A second said: “Beverley why have you closed the door to Coronation Street forever?”

A third added: “No! You are the iconic Liz McDonald, most famous landlady of the Rovers. This can’t be the way you leave the show after all these years! We need a proper exit from you.”

Another commented: “I have to agree with the others, gutted we haven’t got to say goodbye to you and Liz. I grew up with you on Corrie (I’m 31 now) and I feel like we haven’t had a decent goodbye.”

Another fan wrote: “I hope one day you change your mind and return to Corrie, it isn’t the same without you.”

