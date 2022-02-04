Fury as ITV ‘disregards’ Coronation Street fans yet again

Coronation Street fans have been left furious as the soap was moved again for Football.

Usually Corrie airs on Friday nights however tonight (Friday, February 4 2022) there will be no episode.

This is because Live FA Cup Football is on from 7.30pm until 10.20pm.

It’s Manchester United v Middlesbrough with a kick-off at 8pm.

ITV aired the Corrie episode earlier this week, however fans are not happy about the schedule change.

On Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page, one commented: “Once again because of flipping football. There should be a dedicated channel for all sport so it doesn’t interfere with the normal schedules.

“Really fed up with this.”

A second said: “I’d rather sport had its own channel – only because I don’t watch it.”

A third commented: “Because of rotten football.”

Another added: “Flipping footy, time they had their own channel. Guess I’ll be turning over.”

Fans on Twitter were also unimpressed.

What happens in next week’s Coronation Street?

In next week’s scenes, Adam finds his car windscreen has been smashed. He confronts and tracks down Jeremy Bremner, who admits to keying his car but denies the graffiti and windscreen.

Adam gives up arguing and leaves, but Sarah tells Carla and Lydia that Adam may have unnecessarily provoked Jeremy further.

Held a gunpoint by armed police Adam and Imran are shocked to learn their office is being searched for a firearm following a tip-off.

Adam finds his windscreen has been smashed (Credit: ITV)

The police search through the office. Imran and Sarah blame Adam for antagonising Jeremy.

Adam insists on reporting Jeremy to the police for a false tip-off and Adam receives a silent phone call.

Meanwhile Kelly‘s mum Laura finds her and tells her that she’s dying, but Kelly doesn’t believe her.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

