Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street: Does she have the worst family in soap?!

Audrey Roberts is the queen of the cobbles! The matriarch of the Tilsley/Platt clan, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Hairdresser extraordinaire. And former Lady Mayoress of Weatherfield.

Audrey’s queen of the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

She is most definitely Street royalty. But things aren’t going so well for poor Aud at the moment. So what’s her story?

Audrey’s early days in Coronation Street

Audrey first appeared at daughter Gail Potter‘s party, celebrating her engagement to Brian Tilsley, back in 1979.

She and Gail had a fractious relationship, thanks to Audrey being a bit of an absent mother over the years!

Audrey is the head of the Platt clan (Credit: ITV)

Audrey popped in and out of Corrie for a few years, before she caught the eye of local dignitary Alf Roberts.

The pair tied the knot and Audrey became a full-time part of the Street in 1985.

Who plays Audrey?

Audrey is played by accomplished actress Sue Nicholls. She had already been in Crossroads and had a hit single when she landed the role of Audrey.

And during her time on Corrie, Sue also had roles in Rentaghost, The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, and The Professionals.

Sue was married to Mark Eden (Credit: Splash News)

She was married to Mark Eden, who played Alan Bradley, from 1993 until he died last year.

In 2011, a senior nurse called Anna Bianconi-Moore who worked in the dermatology department at Addenbroke’s Hospital, was watching Corrie when she noticed a mole on Sue’s shoulder. She contacted the show and advised her to get it checked.

The in-house doctor at ITV referred Sue to a specialist and she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma. Luckily, after treatment and the removal of her mole, Sue recovered.

Audrey’s secret son

In 1996, Audrey got a shock when the son she’d had as a teenager and given up for adoption, appeared in the Street.

Stephen Reid became popular in Weatherfield – with Audrey’s mate Alma Baldwin developing strong feelings for him.

Audrey and Gail had a fractious relationship (Credit:ITV)

He returned to his home in Canada, but he’s often mentioned and the family visit him. Audrey’s grandson Nick Tilsley even lived with his uncle Stephen for a while.

And it was Stephen who gave Sarah a job in Milan, when he was expanding his business empire into Europe.

Audrey, Alf and Alma

Audrey was devastated when her Alfie died on Nick’s 18th birthday.

She threw herself into work and stood for the local council just as Alf had done.

Audrey adored Alf (Credit: ITV)

Audrey and best friend Alma got into all sorts of trouble until Alma also passed away in 2001.

Playing detective

It was Audrey who first suspected that her son in law, Richard Hillman, might not be the fine upstanding man he was pretending to be.

Audrey was right to be suspicious of Richard Hillman (Credit: ITV)

Audrey challenged Richard at the funeral of his murder victim Maxine Peacock – much to the shock of the mourners. But Ken Barlow believed her – though no one else did until eventually Archie Shuttleworth and Norris Cole came to suspect Richard too.

Audrey’s conviction that Richard was a killer drove a wedge between her and Gail, but after the truth was revealed, they reconciled.

Conman Lewis Archer

When Audrey met suave Lewis Archer she was smitten, even when she discovered he was an escort.

Lewis claimed he loved her too and the pair planned to buy a hotel in Greece together. But Lewis wasn’t honest and instead stole money from the bookies and ran off.

Lewis wooed Audrey (Credit: ITV)

When he reappeared in Weatherfield, Audrey fell for his charms once more. He convinced her he was a changed man and she went along with a plan hatched by Gail to test his feelings.

When Lewis found out Audrey was in on it all, he was shocked and hurt. And when Gail developed feelings for him, he saw a chance for revenge.

He conned Gail out of the contents of her bank account and left a video message explaining what he’d done, before fleeing.

Lewis was honest at the end, but by then no one believed him! (Credit: ITV)

Lewis returned once more, in 2018. Archie had died by then, leaving Audrey £80,000 in his will.

No one trusted Lewis to resist temptation – especially as he’d returned with another scam. But he insisted he was honest.

When Lewis died of a heart attack, Audrey was heartbroken. And when she discovered the £80k was missing, she thought everyone was right to mistrust Lewis.

But actually Nick had stolen the money – and Lewis had been telling the truth.

Audrey’s health issues

Aud’s been head of the Platt family for so long, we can’t imagine Coronation Street without her. But recently, Audrey’s eyesight has been declining, and her love of a cheeky drink has caused some concern.

Audrey’s having trouble with her eyes (Credit: ITV)

Is she in trouble? Or is the queen of the cobbles keeping her crown for a few years yet?

