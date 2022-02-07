Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon welcomes new family member as she clears up baby confusion

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has welcomed her baby nephew to the family.

The actress, who played Bethany Platt in Corrie, posted a picture with her baby nephew, revealing his name.

She captioned the post: “Ezra Theodore Baugh.”

“Can’t believe I officially have four nephews! Welcome to the clan lil Ezzie boo. My sisters are the best.”

Her followers commented on the post.

Fleur East wrote: “Welcome child! xxx”

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin in Coronation Street, commented: “Love that name! What a scrump.”

Denise Lewis OBE commented: “Oh he’s a cutie. Congratulations Lou x.”

Lucy also shared the image on Twitter, simply writing “Ezra.”

Fans were quick to congratulate Lucy.

One wrote: “Congratulations Lucy, what a lovely name too.”

A second commented: “Aww beautiful Lucy, congratulations to yourself and all around you and hope you’re safe and well.”

Another said: “You’ll make a lovely mom. He’s so cute hun.”

However she clarified that Ezra is her nephew.

She wrote: “Clarifying this is my nephew and I’ve not just had a secret pregnancy for the last nine months.”

💘clarifying that this is my nephew and I’ve not just had a secret pregnancy for the last 9 months💘xxx — Lucy Fallon (@lufallon) February 7, 2022

Will Lucy Fallon return to Coronation Street?

Lucy played Bethany Platt from 2015 until 2020.

After leaving the soap, she went on to appear on ITV show Don’t Rock The Boat.

Recently she played George in Audible series Sour Hall.

Lucy played Bethany for five years (Credit: ITV)

Back in 2019, Lucy announced she was leaving the show but will be returning to Coronation Street in the future.

She told Mirror Online: “I will be sad but I’m excited to see what’s going to happen in the future, although I have no idea what’s going to happen.

“When I leave I’ll have been there for five years and I’ve never done anything else, so I just want to try new things and do new things,” Lucy added.

“But I’ll end up going back – I’ll be back.”

Who is Lucy Fallon dating?

Lucy is currently dating Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson. The two have been dating since May 2021.

The couple took their relationship to the next level when they moved in with each other in September 2021.

