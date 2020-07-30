Coronation Street SPOILERS: What happens next after Gary was mowed down?

Coronation Street staged the world's first ever socially distanced stunt last night as Gary was run over when he pushed Sarah away from an oncoming car.

She was running away from him as she attempted to call the police after he admitted to killing Rick in the woods.

Gary was apparently lifeless as the closing credits rolled, but he does survive.

What happens next for Gary in Coronation Street?

Spoilers for next week reveal Gary appears to be going on the run. But is he planning to leave the cobbles for good?

In upcoming scenes, Sarah pays the dodgy businessman a visit in hospital following the collision. He begs her not to tell the truth about Rick.

Adam quizzes her about going to see Gary but she is saved when the police arrive to ask her about the accident. However she becomes stressed when they ask why she called 999 before the accident.

What happens next for Gary in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, having discharged himself from the hospital, Gary throws some clothes in a holdall. He leaves three letters on the side marked for Maria, Izzy and Nicola.

Adam and Sarah in crisis?

Adam's suspicions are later raised even more when Bernie tells him about the watch Sarah bought off her as a present for him.

Later Adam calls in at the factory to make peace with his wife. He promises her that he won't mention Gary, or the accident, from now on.

Gary says he won't increase the factory rent (Credit: ITV)

Gary decides to stick around for a while longer as, later in the week, he announces that he's not increasing the rent on the factory. Sarah's suspicious but Gary insists that it's not a bribe.

But when Maria confides in Peter and Carla how slow the furniture business is at the moment, Carla lets slip Gary binned his threat of a rent increase, leaving Maria concerned.

Adam finds out from Peter about the factory rent, meanwhile Maria confronts Gary and asks if he's still in love with Sarah.

Maria asks Gary if he's still in love with his ex (Credit: ITV)

However Gary insists he was just trying to take the pressure off Nick as he's having such a tough time with Oliver. Maria hugs Gary, unaware of what's really going on.

Adam later asks Sarah about her day, but when she fails to mention Gary's change of heart over the factory rent, he quietly seethes.

Will Gary flee Weatherfield? Will Maria learn the truth?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

