Coronation Street spoilers for tonight see Jenny learn the awful truth about Sharon, Adam prepare bad news for Peter and Abi steel herself for Seb’s funeral…

Coronation Street spoilers tonight:

Jenny’s in danger

Jenny’s horrified to discover what Sharon’s been up to (Credit: ITV)

Sharon’s scheming against the clock to locate Leanne as she knows Jenny is closing in on her.

She quizzes Toyah about Leanne’s recent visit – which Ronnie overhears and relays to Jenny, as she also discovers Sharon hired the van which was used to kidnap Sam.

Jenny tells Toyah and Imran she suspects Sharon was involved in Sam’s kidnap and she’s stunned when Imran admits Sam was kidnapped to force Leanne out of hiding.

He then explains that Leanne is key witness in the trial of a drugs baron called Harvey.

Jenny goes to fill Rita in on what her former foster daughter is really like – but Sharon is there.

Later, Imran confides in Ronnie and Gary that he’s reported Sharon to the police.

Rita returns home to find Sharon who is obviously about to do a runner.

A trailer for this week reveals that someone pulls a gun – but who is the shooter?

Nina’s anguish

Abi wants Nina to attend Seb’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Nina’s devastated by Asha’s betrayal when she overhears her telling Corey that she’d like them to get back together.

Asha assures Nina she’s still her friend and things aren’t how they seem.

Meanwhile Abi orders Nina to attend Seb’s funeral, wearing her Goth clothing – which is exactly what he would have wanted.

Adam’s about-turn

Adam has a change of heart about his liver! (Credit: ITV)

Sarah begs Adam to reconsider his plan to donate part of his liver to Peter, and he accepts he’s doing it out of guilt.

Adam takes his name off the donor list but he’s worried about how to break the news – and how the family will react.

Coronation Street airs tonight (May 31) at 9pm on ITV.

