Coronation Street SPOILERS: Shooting horror teased in shock trailer

In Coronation Street spoilers, the soap has revealed an action-packed trailer teasing next week’s horror shooting.

The soap has released an explosive trailer showing evil Sharon Bentley being exposed and a dramatic shooting.

Deceit, drama and danger. All next week on Coronation Street at the slightly later time of 9pm. Don't forget to vote for Corrie at this year's National Television Awards >> https://t.co/8q4YlVk9zZ#Corrie @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/eodOvi5fPR — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 28, 2021

Viewers know Sharon has been working for drug dealer nephew Harvey against Leanne Battersby.

Jenny can be seen confronting Sharon over her evil schemes – and everything kicks off.

“Don’t play the innocent with me,” says Jenny.

“You have been doing Harvey’s dirty work for him.”

“I need to be as far away from here as possible,” says Sharon after a gun is shown.

Meanwhile Peter Barlow is close to giving up on getting a liver transplant – because it’s splitting his family apart.

Who will get shot in the Coronation Street shooting horror? (Credit: ITV)

The alcoholic faces certain death if he doesn’t get a transplant – and Daniel and Adam offered to be living donors.

However, Adam’s wife Sarah convinced him against it.

And with Daniel not a match, he’s at Adam’s throat for the decision.

But Peter insists it’s not worth saving his life if it destroys their relationship.

“You know what,” he says.

“If getting a new liver means destroying the family I’m trying to stay alive for then I’m not even sure it’s worth it.”

In other scenes, Seb Franklin’s killer Corey screams that he did nothing wrong.

However it may not be enough as Seb’s mum Abi can be seen following him with a broken bottle.

Will she kill him in the dark week of episodes?

Corey Brent loses it in Coronation Street trailer – however will he survive? (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on next week?

Next week Corrie’s schedule has been moved for a special week of late night episodes.

Instead of its usual Monday, Wednesday and Friday 7.30pm and 8.30pm episodes, the soap is moving to primetime.

But it will now air an hour-long special on Monday at 9pm.

A half-hour edition will follow on Tuesday at 9pm, and there will be no episode on Wednesday.

Coronation Street will then return at 9pm on Thursday for another 30 minute edition.

However, the week will be wrapped up on Friday with a 30 minute Corrie at 9pm showing the explosive aftermath.

