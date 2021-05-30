Coronation Street actress Sally Carman has been forced to delay her wedding to co-star Joe Duttine.

The Abi Franklin actress, 40, was due to marry Joe, 50 in a winter ceremony this December.

However, the continuing pandemic has meant the big party they want will not be possible.

So they have taken the difficult decision to postpone for a year.

What did Coronation Street star Sally say about her wedding?

Speaking on Loose Women, Corrie star ally said: “I’m not quite sure where we’re going to be in December. The way things have been dealt with, I didn’t want to risk arranging a wedding.

“We want to have a party. So if there’s 15 people allowed to come, it’s not great really.

“So we thought that it was best if we defer it for a year, and hopefully get the wedding that we want.”

When did Sally and Joe start dating?

It was first reported that Sally and Joe were dating in August 2018 and the couple went public with their relationship at the ITV summer party later that month.

A telly source said at the time: “Both Joe and Sally had been single for a while and just met at the right time in their lives.

“Sally thinks Joe is a funny and caring guy and he’s really fallen for her, too. They’ve now told their castmates and everyone thinks it’s a match made in heaven.”

In November 2019, the couple revealed they had moved in together.

When did Sally Carman and Joe Duttine get engaged?

In 2020 they announced their engagement to the joy and excitement of their friends and castmates.

Sally announced their engagement last year posting a picture of her ring with the pair drinking champagne writing: “So this happened… 💛 #yes.”

Co-star Sally Dyvenor commented: “Oh wow that’s fantastic news.

“Congratulations you beautiful couple.”

Lisa George added: “Absolutely over the moon for you both!!!! I’m sooo happy!!! Biggest congratulations 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

Georgia Taylor said: “Bloomin brilliant news you two!! ❤️ Xxxx”

