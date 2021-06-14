Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Nina runs off after getting drunk again.

Meanwhile Gemma is worried about Aled having the cochlear implant operation and Bernie takes her revenge on Dev.

Coronation Street spoilers: Are the episodes available on ITV Hub?

From today (Monday, June 14) this week’s episodes of Coronation Street will all be available to watch on the ITV Hub due to the Euros 2021.

Nina gets drunk again

Nina goes out with Daisy and her friend Noah (Credit: ITV)

After spending the night in the ginnel, Nina staggers home and lies to Roy about where she’s been all night.

When Roy suggests she could work on her graphic novel, Nina loses her temper and rips at the pages declaring it rubbish, like her life.

Roy and Asha tape it back together and post photos on her Instagram, but Nina is furious.

At the corner shop she makes an attempt to steal another bottle of vodka, however Carla clocks her and warns that alcohol won’t solve anything.

Carla’s words fall on deaf ears and Nina joins Daisy and her friend Noah in the Bistro.

Knocking back the wine she starts to flirt with Noah until he advises Daisy to see her home.

As Daisy is about to hand Nina over to Roy, she leaps into a taxi leaving Roy worried sick.

Gemma makes a huge decision about Aled

Freda returns to see Gemma and Chesney (Credit: ITV)

When Aled’s consultant confirms he’s an ideal candidate for a cochlear implant operation Chesney is thrilled, but Gemma isn’t convinced.

When Gemma doesn’t want her to have the operation as there’s too many risks, Chesney is shocked and asks Freda to come round to talk to them about the pros and cons of the op.

However Gemma is certain that Aled isn’t having the operation, Chesney despairs.

He points out that is his son too.

Bernie gets back at Dev

Mary tells Bernie what she heard Dev say (Credit: ITV)

A troubled Mary tells Bernie what she heard Dev saying to Steve. Soon Bernie takes her revenge.

Mary tears a strip off Dev for making a fool out of Bernie. Later Dev presents Bernie with flowers and hopes they can still be friends.

Will she agree?

Tyrone embarrassed

Tyrone wears his new clothes (Credit: ITV)

When Evelyn calls to pick up the girls, she’s gobsmacked by his new look.

Embarrassed, he reveals that Alina chose his new clothes.

Billy left worried about Summer

Billy worries about Summer (Credit: ITV)

Billy gets a call from Summer’s school. They’re concerned about her work.

