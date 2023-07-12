Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam has a panic attack as the paternity results are revealed

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 12), Adam has a panic attack in court while struggling with waiting for the paternity results.

The results arrive tonight, but who is the father of Sarah’s baby?

Is Adam the baby’s father or is Damon the baby daddy in Coronation Street spoilers?

Adam’s anxiety escalates (Credit: ITV)

Adam has a panic attack in court

Tonight, Sarah tries to discuss the paternity test results with Adam. However, he doesn’t want to talk about it, he wants to focus on work.

Adam then tells Daniel about the pregnancy scare as Daniel suggests that he will let Sarah keep the baby even if Damon’s the dad.

Adam’s furious with this assumption and rushes off to work. However, as he stands up in court his anxiety starts to rise.

He then suffers a panic attack as he leaves the room and is watched by a worried Dee-Dee. But, with the results arriving, what will they reveal? Is Adam the father?

Spider asks Toyah to marry him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah proposes to Spider

Toyah becomes suspicious when she finds a bank statement showing that Spider isn’t as skint as he’s been suggesting.

With this, she snoops through his laptop and finds out that he’s been emailing his wife and has been looking at moving near her.

As Toyah confronts Spider, he reveals that he’s been trying to get his divorce finalised. He’s also spent his savings on something for Toyah.

Proving his commitment to Toyah, Spider gets down on one knee and proposes to her. But, will she agree to marry him?

Sabrina’s not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max betrays Sabrina

Shona reveals to Sabrina that Max has taken some food out of the fridge for a picnic.

However, Sabrina’s not impressed when she sees Max and Lauren having a picnic outside as Lauren contemplates visiting her dad in prison. Can Max justify the cosy meet up?

Gemma is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Gemma worries about money

Tonight, Gemma worries that she doesn’t have much money especially after being threatened with a potential fine.

Jenny suggests that she ask her ex, Henry Newton, for a some work. However, Gemma opposes the idea. Will she be forced to swallow her pride?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

