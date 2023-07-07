In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Spider shocks Toyah by proposing to her after contemplating moving away.

Considering starting afresh with a new identity, Spider asks Toyah to marry him.

But, how will Toyah respond to the proposal in Coronation Street?

Spider consider getting a new identity (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Spider wants to move away

Next week, Spider attends a work meeting and is informed about a new job that is up for grabs. It would involve moving away from Weatherfield and taking up a completely new identity and life.

This new job would mean that he’d be safe from Griff who is desperate to get revenge on him.

Spider seriously considers leaving his life behind and taking up the new job.

But, will he take the job? And what would this mean for his relationship with Toyah?

Spider asks Toyah to marry him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Spider proposes to Toyah

Toyah’s concerned when she finds bank statements revealing that Spider isn’t really skint, despite him saying so.

Going through Spider’s laptop, Toyah’s shocked when she finds out that Spider has been emailing his ex. He’s even been looking to move into a house near his ex without telling Toyah about it.

As Toyah confronts Spider, Spider tells her that he’s been trying to get his divorce finalised quickly hence the emails.

Justifying the money issue, he also explains that he spent his savings on buying something for Toyah, confirming just how much he loves her.

Trying to win Toyah round, Spider then gets down on one knee and presents an engagement ring to Toyah.

He then asks Toyah to marry him. But, how will she respond? And, is Spider just doing this to cover his tracks?

Later in the week, Toyah is kidnapped, supposedly by Spider’s ex-wife – but is all as it seems? Will Toyah be okay? Or is tragedy about to strike?

