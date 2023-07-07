In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Toyah’s kidnapped after someone impersonating Spider’s wife turns up at the flat.

As Spider realises what has happened he tries to phone Toyah to warn her. But, is Toyah’s life on the line as she’s kidnapped in Coronation Street?

Toyah becomes suspicious of Spider (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Spider proposes to Toyah

Next week on the cobbles, Spider attends a meeting with his superintendent and discovers that there’s a new job up for grabs. It involves him taking up a new identity and moving away from Weatherfield.

As Spider contemplates this offer, Toyah looks at Spider’s bank statements and realises that he’s not as skint as he’s been saying.

With this discovery, she goes on his laptop and finds out that he’s been emailing his ex and has been looking at buying a house near her.

As Toyah confronts Spider he reveals that he’s been trying to get his divorce finalised. He also spent his savings on something nice for her.

Trying to impress Toyah, Spider gets down on one knee and proposes to her. But, how will Toyah answer?

What does the imposter want? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah kidnapped

Later on, Spider receives a message from his pursuer and agrees to meet without letting Toyah know.

He then waits at Freshco’s car park to meet his enemy but they’re a no show. His enemy is instead at his flat with Toyah, with the woman pretending to be Spider’s wife.

Meanwhile, Leanne and Spider speak and realise that Spider’s actual wife isn’t in the country. Panicked, Spider phones Toyah and tells her that the woman is an imposter.

Toyah tries to keep her cool but things get out of hand as Leanne and Spider turn up at the flat and see blood on the floor.

Sam and Toyah are nowhere to be found. But, what’s happened to them?

