In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Adam suffers a panic attack in court after he worries about Damon.

Finding out that his actions may have killed Damon, Adam can’t focus on his job.

But, is Adam right to be worried about Damon in Coronation Street spoilers?

Is Damon dead? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Damon dead?

Next week, Nick shows Adam a newspaper article revealing that one of the brothers that Damon was involved with has been arrested for murdering a local gangster.

Adam worries that it might be Damon and goes through Sarah’s phone hoping that he’s contacted her. Sarah returns home and is furious to see Adam snooping on her phone.

Adam’s forced to confess that he spoke to Niall and may have put Damon isn deadly danger.

However, Sarah doesn’t have time to react as she reveals that she’s bleeding and might be losing the baby.

Both Adam and Sarah then go to the hospital for a scan and nervously hope that everything will be okay. But, will it be?

Adam gets distracted from work (Credit: ITV)

Adam has a panic attack in court

As Adam and Sarah find out that the baby is fine, Sarah brings up the subject of the paternity test. However, Adam doesn’t want to talk about it and stays silent on the topic.

Adam later opens up to Daniel about their recent pregnancy scare. Daniel suggests that Adam will want the baby no matter who the father is. But Adam’s anger gets too much, making him hurry off to work.

During the court case, Adam stands up and starts to sweat before leaving the room. Dee-Dee’s shocked as she watches Adam have a panic attack.

Is Adam careering towards a mental health crisis? Does he regret what he did to Damon? Is Damon dead because of Adam’s actions? And, is Sarah’s baby Adam’s or Damon’s?

