Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy’s stalker steps up his campaign of terror

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday February 22, 2023), Daisy’s stalker, Justin, steps up his campaign of terror.

As Justin keeps texting Daisy, Daniel prompts her to tell the police.

But, will the police support Daisy in Coronation Street spoilers?

The police won’t listen to Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Daisy’s stalker increases the terror

Tonight, Daisy turns on her phone and is devastated when she sees loads of texts from her stalker, Justin.

Bursting into tears, Daisy seeks support from Daniel.

Daniel prompts her to inform the police about what’s going on.

At the police station, Daisy shows PC Scott Justin’s texts but he won’t take them seriously.

At home, Daisy’s upset that the police won’t deal with Justin.

Instead, she is horrified to see that PC Scott has liked all of her holiday photos.

Will Daisy be able to get the police to listen to her?

Alya visits Max (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Alya pays Max a visit

David’s struggling trying to get Shona to forgive him for making a pass at Maria.

Maria does her best to get Shona back on David’s side.

Meanwhile, Daniel worries when he sees Max’s bruises and asks Alya if she’d go to visit Max.

Alya visits Max inside as he tells her that his life was a mess.

After speaking to Alya, Max calls David and asks if he’d like to visit him.

With Alya preparing to read out her victim impact statement at Blake’s sentencing, David’s grateful that Alya took the time to visit Max.

But, does Alya manage to get through to Max?

Spider tries to prise information out of Griff (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Spider seeks the truth from Griff

Spider visits Griff in prison and tries to get the truth out of him.

He agrees to get his sentence reduced if Griff tells him where the funding came from.

Will Griff tell Spider the truth?

Is Griff foolish to believe Spider’s promises?

Billy and Paul are back together (Credit: ITV)

Billy and Paul reveal their relationship to Todd

Paul and Billy are back together again and tell Todd the news.

Later on, Billy and Dee-Dee chat to each other in the Rovers and don’t see that Paul is struggling to pick up his darts.

Is Paul okay?

Is he still struggling from his motorbike accident injuries?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

