Coronation Street spoilers: Paul in danger when out of control Carla crashes the van

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Paul’s life is in danger when an out of control Carla crashes her van into him.

After Stephen spikes her drink, Carla loses control as crashes her van into Paul whilst he’s on a motorcycle.

Will Paul be okay in Coronation Street spoilers?

Stephen makes Carla lose control (Credit: ITV)

Stephen laces Carla’s drink with LSD

Next week, Stephen wants to get one up on Carla after feeling belittled by her at work.

Carla tells Stephen that if he saves the deal with Rufus, she’ll give him 15 per cent commission and a permanent job at Underworld.

Stephen’s got his work cut out for him when Rufus is adamant that the deal is off.

Rufus gives Stephen a vial of LSD and goes to snort a line of coke in a hotel bathroom.

However, things soon take a bad turn when Rufus collapses and has a heart attack.

Hiding Rufus’ death from Carla, Stephen fakes Rufus’ signature on the contract.

Later on, Stephen’s furious when Carla gives Sarah the job of Head of Design whilst he becomes an Office Manager.

With this, he laces Carla’s coffee with Rufus’ LSD.

As Carla starts to become woozy, Stephen later spikes her wine.

Peter worries about Carla as she appears out of it.

With Stephen’s plan in action, he goes to the factory and removes Carla’s meeting with Dick Havisham from her diary whilst messing up her paperwork.

What is Stephen up to?

Carla crashes into Paul (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla crashes a van into Paul

Carla’s confused when she checks her diary and can’t find there being any evidence of a meeting with Dick Havisham, despite thinking that she had one planned.

Stephen tells Carla that she cancelled the meeting.

Later on, Dick Havisham calls Carla, prompting her to rush off to meet him.

Carla asks Abi if she can pick up her car from the garage but Abi refuses.

Instead, Carla jumps in the Underworld van.

Meanwhile, Peter lets Paul test out his new motorbike.

Timing just isn’t on Paul’s side as Carla loses control and crashes the van into Paul and the motorbike.

Paul lies on the floor in pain.

Will Paul be okay?

Will Carla get into trouble?

