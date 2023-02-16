Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy arrested after assaulting her stalker

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Daisy Midgeley is arrested after finally snapping and assaulting stalker Justin.

After reaching her wits’ end with Justin – and the police’s reticence to do anything – Daisy explodes.

But after punching Justin, the police arrest Daisy for assault.

How will she react to Justin’s latest move?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story below.

Daisy shows an unhelpful officer Justin’s latest string of messages (Credit: ITV)

Justin bombards Daisy with unwanted attention

Justin’s campaign of harassment continues as Daisy receives a voicemail from Justin.

He says that he found her number on a delivery package.

Later, when she switches her phone back on, she is bombarded with a string of messages from Justin.

She bursts into tears in Daniel’s arms.

As Daniel scrolls through Justin’s texts, he asserts that they need to go to the police.

At the station, Daisy shows PC Scott the texts from Justin.

PC Scott plays it down and is dismissive of her worries.

When she returns home, Daisy is horrified to see that PC Scott has liked all of her holiday snaps on social media.

Daisy has had enough of Justin’s advances (Credit: ITV)

Daisy violently explodes at her stalker

Daniel suggests they postpone their big day until Justin has been dealt with.

Encountering Justin bearing a bunch of flowers on Victoria Street, Daisy storms over.

She hurls the bouquet onto the pavement and stamps on it.

As Justin tries to place a calming hand on her arm, Daisy sees red.

She punches him.

Daisy’s frustrations explode in a moment of violence (Credit: ITV)

PC Jess arrests Daisy for assault

As Daisy punches Justin, a shocked George looks on.

Justin tells her that his mum has just died, and he was visiting George to sort out the arrangements.

Daisy bursts into tears on Daniel’s shoulder.

Later, PC Jess tells Daisy that she should pay a visit to the station.

She reveals that Justin has accused her of assault.

How far will Justin take the complaint?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

