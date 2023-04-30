Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Tim Metcalfe goes to extreme lengths to stop his mum, Elaine, marrying Stephen Reid.

As the drama unfolds, will Tim’s trick stop his mum making a huge mistake?

Also, Paul struggles when he finds out more about his condition, and Sarah continues to be uneasy around Damon.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Tim is tricking Elaine! (Credit: ITV)

Tim kidnaps Elaine in Coronation Street spoilers

So far Tim seems to be the only person who doesn’t trust Stephen. And while he’s right not to, he’s not exactly gone about proving his suspicions in the best way.

With Elaine hurt after Tim’s unkind reaction to her engagement news, she has agreed to go to Las Vegas with Stephen to get married immediately. Sally’s shocked to hear they’re leaving that afternoon.

She finds Tim and breaks the news to him, who then offers to take Elaine and Stephen to the airport. He claims to have had a change of heart.

However, he’s soon locking Elaine in the taxi, leaving Stephen on the doorstep and speeding away with his mum as his hostage.

It looks like Tim’s managed to stop the wedding this time as he makes them miss their flight, but can he stand in their way again? Or will Elaine end up making the next biggest mistake of her life?

Paul struggles with the truth

Still in denial about his diagnosis, Paul finds it hard when Dee-Dee introduces him to Trish, a woman whose husband died of MND.

Trish describe the stages of the disease and what Paul can expect and Paul spirals. Dee-Dee begs him to be honest with Billy, but will Paul listen to her?

Sarah in a spin

Adam wants to go to the bistro to celebrate his birthday. He books a table, but Sarah’s less than keen.

When Damon offers to throw in a bottle of Champagne, Sarah is clearly uneasy. As Adam and Damon get more pally, will she crack?

It’s getting too much for Amy (Credit: ITV)

Amy in crisis

Still finding things tough following her rape by Aaron, Amy takes a trip into town. She decides to get the bus.

When she boards, a man comes and sits next to her. Even though he seemingly poses no threat, the closeness is too much for Amy.

She suffers a panic attack and demands the driver stop the bus. Can Amy find her way through this latest challenge?

Elsewhere, Aaron gets a visit from his dad, Eric. It’s revealed Aaron’s nan has died.

George is giving Eileen a headache! (Credit: ITV)

George in a fix

Still obsessed with his model making, George is irritating Eileen. Matters are made worse when Brian reveals he too enjoys model making and the pair descend on Eileen’s house together.

As the men work on their model ships, Eileen is left furious when she finds George has accidentally glued her favourite mug to the coffee table!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

