Coronation Street spoilers: Paul comp image with the show logo and Rovers background
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul diagnosed with MND as he’s arrested by the police

Paul is left reeling as his day goes from bad to worse

By Joel Harley

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Paul Foreman is to be arrested by the police after attempting to dispose of Rufus’s stolen car. At the same time, the specialist confirms his motor neurone disease diagnosis. How will Paul cope?

Last week’s episodes saw Paul steal Rufus’s car for Damon as his money problems continued to grow. At the same time, he struggled with his declining health, waiting for news from the MND consultant.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Paul talks to Damon on the street
Paul has been taking orders from dodgy Damon to make ends meet (Credit: ITV)

More orders from Damon as Paul worries about his finances

Paul feels guilty knowing that Billy has paid off his loan. He’s keenly aware that, with his money issues adding up and his health problems worsening, he’ll never be able to pay him back.

After news of Rufus’s death appears in the Gazette, Damon orders Paul to get rid of his car. Paul takes off in Rufus’s car, intending to dispose of it.

Paul and Dee-Dee enter the MND specialist's office on Corrie
Paul is released by the police in time for his MND diagnosis… where his day goes from bad to worse (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s driving lands him in hot water

On the road, Paul struggles to drive because of his unresponsive left hand. As he swerves across the road, a police car approaches. When he’s flagged over, Paul’s heart sinks.

At the station, Dee-Dee tells Paul that the police are still reviewing the CCTV footage. She explains that when they’ve finished, he should be free to go.

But what news awaits Paul at the specialist’s office?

Paul and Dee-Dee sit solemnly in the MND specialist's office on Corrie
Paul is devastated when his Motor Neurone Disease is confirmed (Credit: ITV)

Paul gets a devastating diagnosis

Afterwards. Dee-Dee accompanies him to his appointment with the MND specialist. Paul’s heart sinks when the specialist confirms that Paul has motor neurone disease.

As Paul and Dee-Dee reel with shock, he admits that he needs to break the news to Billy and his family. Can he go through with telling his loved ones?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Carla Crashes Into Paul | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Paul Foreman

Trending Articles

Craig Revel Horwood / Paul O'Grady
Craig Revel Horwood announces he’s signed up to replace Paul O’Grady following star’s death
Tom Parker and Max George on This Morning
The Wanted star Max George shares heartbreaking last conversation with ‘best friend’ Tom Parker
Jacob Stevens, who took on TikTok challenge, smiling and in hospital
Boy, 13, dies from Benadryl TikTok challenge as his dad makes plea
Andrew Lloyd Webber speaking in interview
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals heartbreaking final moments with son before his death
Paul O'Grady smiling / Andre Portasio smiling
Paul O’Grady’s husband reveals new funeral details as he invites locals to procession to honour star
Bradley Walsh and son Barney
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s emotional confession about son Barney