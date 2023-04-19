Coronation Street spoilers: Paul diagnosed with MND as he’s arrested by the police

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Paul Foreman is to be arrested by the police after attempting to dispose of Rufus’s stolen car. At the same time, the specialist confirms his motor neurone disease diagnosis. How will Paul cope?

Last week’s episodes saw Paul steal Rufus’s car for Damon as his money problems continued to grow. At the same time, he struggled with his declining health, waiting for news from the MND consultant.

Paul has been taking orders from dodgy Damon to make ends meet (Credit: ITV)

More orders from Damon as Paul worries about his finances

Paul feels guilty knowing that Billy has paid off his loan. He’s keenly aware that, with his money issues adding up and his health problems worsening, he’ll never be able to pay him back.

After news of Rufus’s death appears in the Gazette, Damon orders Paul to get rid of his car. Paul takes off in Rufus’s car, intending to dispose of it.

Paul is released by the police in time for his MND diagnosis… where his day goes from bad to worse (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s driving lands him in hot water

On the road, Paul struggles to drive because of his unresponsive left hand. As he swerves across the road, a police car approaches. When he’s flagged over, Paul’s heart sinks.

At the station, Dee-Dee tells Paul that the police are still reviewing the CCTV footage. She explains that when they’ve finished, he should be free to go.

But what news awaits Paul at the specialist’s office?

Paul is devastated when his Motor Neurone Disease is confirmed (Credit: ITV)

Paul gets a devastating diagnosis

Afterwards. Dee-Dee accompanies him to his appointment with the MND specialist. Paul’s heart sinks when the specialist confirms that Paul has motor neurone disease.

As Paul and Dee-Dee reel with shock, he admits that he needs to break the news to Billy and his family. Can he go through with telling his loved ones?

