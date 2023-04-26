Coronation Street spoilers: Mental health crisis for Amy as she struggles to cope

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Amy suffers from a mental health crisis as she struggles to cope.

As Amy gets on a bus to visit her university friend, she suffers from a panic attack when a man sits next to her.

Will Amy be able to get the support she needs? Is Amy putting too much pressure on herself to return to normality in Coronation Street spoilers?

Amy can’t cope (Credit: ITV)

Amy struggled with coming to terms with her rape

Recently, Amy confessed to her friends that Aaron did actually rape her. She’d tried to hide the truth in a bid to trick herself into thinking it didn’t happen, however this was ultimately too hard to conceal.

As Amy faced Aaron at Nina’s birthday party, she couldn’t lie any longer, and slapped him for what he did to her.

This week, Amy falls behind with her uni work and risks having to give up her place on her course. With this, she grabs a bottle of vodka with Summer finding her unconscious.

At the hospital, Amy is told that she’s had too much alcohol. She’s left struggling to cope with her rape trauma as her loved ones continue to worry about her.

Amy has a panic attack on the bus (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy has a panic attack

Next week, Amy tries to get back to some sort of normality but pushes herself too far. She struggles to cope whilst travelling on the bus.

Heading into town to meet her University friend, things become too much for Amy when an old man sits next to her.

She starts to suffer a panic attack and asks the bus driver to pull over, hurrying off of the bus without making it into town.

As Amy’s anxiety becomes too overwhelming as she struggles to deal with her rape trauma, will she be able to get the support she needs?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

