Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Broken Amy reveals the truth about Aaron

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (April 24), Amy Barlow exposes rapist Aaron to Summer and Aadi. How will they react when she tells them that Aaron raped her?

Elsewhere, Paul finds himself in trouble with the police when Damon’s latest orders land. Then, angry Jackson picks a fight with Craig and Faye.

Meanwhile, Hope feels jealous of Sam’s new friend. And Daisy worries for Ryan’s mental health. But how far will she go in cheering him up?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Aaron’s nonchalance sets Amy off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron is a party pooper

It’s the day of Nina’s surprise party, but Asha has messed up the booking. Aaron offers them the keys to the builder’s yard flat and says that they can hold the party there. After asking Amy‘s permission, Aadi invites Aaron to the party too.

But, with the party in full swing, Amy is horrified to see Aaron flirting with a group of girls. When he puts a hand on Amy’s shoulder, it triggers memories of what he did to her.

Aaron continues to insist that he did nothing wrong… but how will vengeful Aadi react? (Credit: ITV)

In tears, Amy tells Summer and Aadi that Aaron raped her when she was drunk. She admits that she’d to blot it out, but can’t. As the guests leave, Aadi tells Aaron that he knows with Amy. Aaron tells Aadi that Amy wanted to have sex just as much as he did.

As they tidy the flat, Aaron downs the remaining beers and passes out, drunk. Furious with Aaron’s lies, Aadi wants revenge. What will he do next?

Under Damon’s instruction, Paul tries to get rid of Rufus’s car (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s in hot water

Paul feels guilty with the knowledge that Billy has paid off his loan. Aware that he’ll never be able to pay him back, he struggles with his feelings. Then, orders come in from shady Damon. After reading about Rufus’s death, he demands that Paul get rid of the stolen car.

Paul is pulled over by the police (Credit: ITV)

Paul sets off in Rufus’ car, intending to dispose of it. However, due to his clumsy left hand, he fumbles the steering wheel and veers across the road.

His heart sinks as a police car pulls up behind him, lights flashing. Can Paul talk his way out of trouble?

Craig’s excitement for the wedding is soured by Jackson’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Jackson picks a fight

Craig is feeling excited about his engagement to Faye. But when he shows her some bridal magazines and starts floating possible dates, Faye tells him she’d rather take things slowly. Just then, an angry Jackson enters the pub.

Jackson starts a fight with Craig (Credit: ITV)

Having been told by Faye that her feelings for him have changed since yesterday, Jackson is drunk and belligerent. Feeling angered, he picks a fight with Craig. But how will Craig and Faye react?

Hope isn’t best pleased about Sam’s newest friend (Credit: ITV)

Jealousy rears its ugly head

As Eliza and Stu return from a meeting at Weatherfield High, they bump into Sam and Hope. Sam invites Eliza to join them for tea over at No.9. Feeling jealous of Sam’s closeness to Eliza, Hope shoots daggers

Later, Hope performs some karaoke numbers at No.9. Fiz, Tyrone, Sam and Eliza enthusiastically applaud her performance. But when Sam offers to teach Eliza to play chess, Hope is left seething.

Hope and Eliza had best watch their step (Credit: ITV)

Daisy lies to cheer up Ryan

Carla pops into the Rovers to see Daisy. She tells her that Ryan seems depressed again. Looking to bolster his mood, Daisy sends him a text from Crystal. But will it backfire?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!