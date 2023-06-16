Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim’s life in danger as he confronts Stephen

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, June 16), Tim’s life is in danger as he confronts Stephen over Elaine’s incident.

With Tim’s suspicions growing over Stephen, Tim decides to question him over what happened to his mum.

But, will Tim regret confronting serial killer Stephen in Coronation Street spoilers?

Will Tim rumble Stephen or become his next victim? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim confronts Stephen

Earlier this week, Elaine was settling into her new apartment with Stephen when he laced her tea without her knowing.

This came after he’d switched her blood pressure pills for caffeine pills in a bid to make her ill.

Elaine started to feel unwell so Stephen chucked some perfectly good bread in the bin and offered to go out and buy some more for lunch.

Coming home, he found Elaine unconscious on the floor before leaving her there to die.

Fortunately, Elaine came round and managed to ring for an ambulance, being rushed to A&E.

Tonight, Tim confides in Steve about his suspicions and then confronts Stephen, interrogating him over what happened to Elaine. But, is Tim’s life on the line as he messes with Stephen?

Amy wants to save her family (Credit: ITV)

Amy prepares to retract her statement

Amy worries tonight that Billy, Summer and Paul will lose their home and that Mary will lose her job over the libel case fees.

Meanwhile, Eric tells Aaron that they’ll prove that Amy’s a liar and will take her down in court.

Confiding in Maria, Amy decides to retract her online statement to stop her family from suffering from financial difficulties.

Aaron, however, doesn’t approve of Amy’s wording. Amy then tells him that he can write it instead and she’ll sign it as she can’t bring herself to write lies.

As Aaron begins to write the statement he revisits the events of the night, but will he realise that he raped Amy?

Brian can’t wait for Isabella to leave (Credit: ITV)

Brian’s had enough of his Italian cousin

Brian tells Mary that he can’t stand Isabella’s smoking. He’s looking forward to when she goes back to Italy.

As Mary suggests a drink, Brian understands that he’ll have to work on bringing Jenny round. But, will Isabella go back to Italy?

Ryan’s been feeling low (Credit: ITV)

Daniel prompts Daisy to visit Ryan

Carla confesses to Daniel that Ryan’s been feeling really low recently and hasn’t left the flat in over a week due to the catfishing.

Daniel then encourages Daisy to go and visit Ryan and cheer him up. Daisy does her best to hide her guilt over the kiss.

Leanne makes a decision about Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne deals with Damon

Leanne sees Damon and Sarah row in front of the Bistro customers and tells Nick that Damon needs to leave the business as it’s bad for their reputation.

But, will Nick agree to let Damon go? And, will Damon just accept things and leave?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!