Coronation Street spoilers: Adam gives Sarah another chance – but she blows it?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Ken encourages Adam to see past Sarah’s affair and forgive her.

Adam takes Ken’s advice on board and tries to settle things with Sarah before growing suspicious of her once more.

But, can Adam bring himself to give Sarah another chance in Coronation Street spoilers?

Adam found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam finds out about Sarah’s affair

This week, in the flat, Damon came over with a bottle of wine and kissed Sarah.

However, soon enough, the door opened making them push away from each other as Gail revealed that Harry was under the weather.

Afterwards, Sarah kissed Damon once more, unaware that Harry was watching them from the corridor.

Feeling guilty for spending time with Damon, Sarah revealed to Adam that she wanted to spend some family time together.

However, whilst they were all playing a game, Harry revealed that he didn’t want a new dad. Sarah tried to make out as though Harry’s comment meant nothing.

Later on, she told Harry that she did kiss Damon but told him to keep it a secret. This was too big of a secret for Harry to keep as he told Sarah that she’s a liar.

With no other option, Sarah confessed to sleeping with Damon. But, how will Adam react?

Is forgiveness in the air? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam forgives Sarah?

Next week, Sarah tells Audrey that she loves Adam and feels awful about ruining her relationship for a silly fling with Damon.

Audrey tells Sarah to be honest with Adam, making Sarah beg him to give her another chance. However, she soon blames him for her affair by suggesting that it’s his fault because he’s always working.

Later on, Ken gives Adam a talking to, seeing his relationship with Deirdre in Adam and Sarah.

With this, Adam agrees to meet Sarah for lunch. However, he’s suspicious that Sarah is off meeting someone else when she cancels due to work commitments.

Can Adam learn to trust Sarah again? Or, is their relationship over for good?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

