Coronation Street releases new pics as Sarah and Damon’s affair looks set to be exposed tonight

Coronation Street has released new pictures of Sarah and Damon as their illicit affair looks set to be exposed tonight. Will Adam catch his wife out at last?

With Damon making it very clear he wants Sarah – and he always gets what he wants – she has been struggling to resist.

And once again pulled in by the bad boy, she meets him for another hook-up on Monday, May 8. But with Adam on his way to the bistro, it looks like Sarah’s luck has run out…

Damon and Sarah are playing very dangerously (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers Sarah and Damon caught?

In tonight’s Coronation Street Sarah decides to check on Damon after hearing he’d been beaten up. Worried for her lover, and despite her promise to herself, and to Dee-Dee, she’d stay away, Sarah just can’t help but be drawn to him.

She finds the bistro conveniently empty as the oven has broken and Damon’s sent everyone home. He takes the opportunity and moves in for a kiss.

Sarah is powerless to resist once again. They head into the office, but it’s not long before things take a terrifying turn for Sarah…

A key turns in the lock and someone is about to enter.

Nick, Leanne, Dee-Dee and Adam are all in the bistro!

Sarah is frozen in fear and urges Damon to keep quiet. Thinking quickly she tries to find a way out of it, but the walls are closing in.

Is this finally the moment Sarah is about to get caught? And how will Adam react? What does it mean for her marriage if he finds out?

Things are getting really complicated for Daisy and Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Also tonight…

Things are getting complicated for Ryan, Daisy and Daniel. When Daisy heads over to see Ryan, Daniel feels jealous. But when she then leaves Ryan for lunch with Daniel Ryan’s the one to feel envious.

Left alone in the flat, Ryan finds himself in terrible pain. He calls Crystal, but Daisy ignores the call when it comes through.

Daniel urges her to ring Ryan back and Daisy sends a text once again pretending to be Crystal. How long before she’s caught out?

Meanwhile, Daniel is also preoccupied with issues of Max. When Max returns his phone with a video diary entry on it, Daniel is moved by Max’s emotional video. Will he help?

Also, Beth discovers Owen and Stephen are planning to outsource, but what does this mean for the factory workers? And, Paul gets news of his court hearing – and it’s not good.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

