Last night in Coronation Street (Monday April 10, 2023), Sarah cheated on Adam with Damon after sleeping with him at the hotel.

She then told Damon that this would never happen again before returning back to Adam in the solicitor’s office.

Now, Coronation Street fans have blasted Sarah for being a hypocrite after she cheated on Adam with Damon.

Sarah cheated on her husband (Credit: ITV)

Sarah cheated on Adam with Damon

Last night, Damon took Sarah to Chariot Square hotel for her Nippersnapper meeting after her car became blocked in.

Damon then proceeded to sit at the hotel bar and listen into Sarah’s conversation with her potential client.

He then interrupted her conversation by pretending to be a music mogul who was interested in Sarah’s designs. Lulu, who had been uninterested in Sarah’s clothing designs, was then inspired to reconsider her stance on going into business with Sarah.

She also suggested that Damon had been hitting on Sarah after seeing that Damon had handed Sarah a business card with his room number on it.

Up in the hotel room, Sarah took things out on Damon for the way he had interfered with her meeting despite saving it for her.

She then proceeded to kiss him and ultimately sleep with him. However, she soon regretted it and told him that it would never happen again.

Later on, Sarah returned to the solicitor’s and felt guilty when Adam started questioning Damon on his whereabouts, with Sarah knowing exactly where he had been.

Sarah believed Lydia over Adam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast Sarah for being a hypocrite

Coronation Street fans have picked up on the fact that it wasn’t too long ago when Sarah was blaming Adam for having an affair with Lydia Chambers.

They are blasting Sarah for being a hypocrite, cheating on Adam, when she had been so quick to believe Lydia’s lies and punish Adam for the alleged “affair.”

One fan wrote: “Not so long ago, I’m pretty sure Sarah was brushing off Adam when her ‘career at Underworld was taking off.’ Not to mention her jealous outbursts surrounding Lydia and Adam’s non-existent relationship. They’re really jumping the shark with Sarah and Damon!”

Not so long ago, I’m pretty sure Sarah was brushing off Adam when her ‘career at Underworld was taking off’. Not to mention her jealous outbursts surrounding Lydia & Adam’s non existent relationship. They’re really now jumping the shark with Sarah and Damon!#Corrie — Spartacus2963 (@spartacus2963) April 10, 2023

After months of the Lydia ordeal they’re really going to make us sit through Sarah cheating on Adam? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/cDDAv11Yx9 — no (@chippytea_) April 10, 2023

As if Sarah totally cheating on Adam after everything with Lydia wasn't already more than bad enough but to do with the Brother of the bloke who killed her Nephew's Mother mistaking her for her Brother's girlfriend is just low. Kinda like when she got with Kylie's ex Cal #Corrie — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) April 11, 2023

Another person complained: “After months of the Lydia ordeal they’re really going to make us sit through Sarah cheating on Adam?”

A third Coronation Street viewer tweeted: “As if Sarah totally cheating on Adam after everything with Lydia wasn’t already more than bad enough but to do it with the brother of the bloke who killed her nephew’s mother mistaking her for her brother’s girlfriend is just low. Kinda like when she got with Kylie’s ex Cal.”

A fourth fan agreed: “Not another cheating storyline. Can’t any couple stay faithful for more than a year. All the [bleep] she give Adam when she thought he was cheating with Lydia.”

“Is she for real?!” another aghast fan blasted on ED!’s Facebook page. Someone else agreed: “What the hell is she playing at? She’s got a lovely husband, she doesn’t deserve Adam.”

Could Adam find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Adam discover Sarah’s cheating?

After Sarah cheated on Adam with Damon, some fans are thinking that Sarah may become pregnant with Damon’s baby.

If this isn’t the case, then Sarah’s cheating could be exposed by Dee-Dee who has already picked up on a spark between Damon and Sarah.

But, will Adam find out the truth about Sarah and Damon’s fling? Or, will Sarah continue to cheat on Adam behind his back?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Is Sarah a hypocrite? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!