In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Amy retracts her online statement to save her family from financial devastation.

As Steve and Tracy discuss selling up their businesses to pay for the legal fees, Amy decides to take action.

But, as Amy retracts her statement, what will this mean for Aaron in Coronation Street spoilers?

Amy puts her family first (Credit: ITV)

Amy’s family prepare to lose everything

Next week, Amy puts forward the idea of using her inheritance from Deirdre to pay for the legal fees but Steve won’t let her and promises that he and Tracy will find the money.

When Steve brings up selling up the flower shop flat, Amy feels awful as it would mean Billy, Paul and Summer losing their home.

Speaking to Adam, Amy realises that her family could face financial ruin from the libel case.

Later on, Summer tries to get Aaron to reconsider the libel case, telling him that it’s his fault that Amy and her family risk losing everything. But, can she persuade him to tell the truth about the rape?

Will Aaron reconsider? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy retracts her statement

After seeing the huge financial risk that her family are taking, Amy decides that she has no choice but to retract her statement.

She doesn’t want Summer, Billy and Paul to lose their home and can’t face allowing for Mary to lose her job at the flower shop.

Amy’s concerned when she hears that Eric’s ready to bring her down in court, with Maria inspiring her to retract the statement to protect her family.

Showing Aaron her written retraction, Aaron tells her that it doesn’t make sense. Amy tells him that lies usually don’t make sense. She then hits out that he should write it and she’ll sign it – he can please himself.

However, as Aaron starts to write the retraction, he goes over the events of the night. But, will he realise that he raped Amy? Will he tell the truth?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Aaron tell the truth in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!