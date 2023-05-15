Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Amy seeks revenge as warning backfires

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Amy seeks revenge against Aaron as an attempt at warning his ex backfires badly. In hot water with the police, what will Amy do next?

Elsewhere, Daniel urges Daisy to tell Ryan the truth about ‘Crystal’. Then, David visits Max at the STC, but things don’t go smoothly for their visit.

Meanwhile, Faye is torn as Miley urges her to move away from Weatherfield with her and Jackson. And, with Gemma’s wedding preparation underway, Linda rubs Bernie up the wrong way.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Amy issues a warning to Mia (Credit: ITV)

Amy seeks revenge against Aaron

Seeing Mia at the garage, Amy approaches Aaron’s ex. She tells her that Aaron raped her. Mia is shocked, but accuses Amy of making the whole thing up. Amy tells Abi that she’s telling the truth.

Later, Mia confronts Aaron over Amy’s allegations. Aaron tells her that they did sleep together, but Amy cried rape – and then changed her mind once the police dropped the case. Mia is appalled to think that Amy is sullying Aaron’s name with false rape allegations.

Steve encourages Amy to post her experience online (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain calls in to see Amy at No.1. She tells Amy that a serious allegation of harassment has been made.

Furious, Amy begins writing about her ordeal at Aaron’s hands. Steve encourages Amy to share her experience on social media. Spurred on by her dad’s encouragement, Amy posts it online.

Daisy tries to tell the truth, but Ryan isn’t making it easy for her (Credit: ITV)

Daniel urges Daisy to tell the truth

Daisy tells Daisy that she should tell Ryan the truth about her alter-ego – ‘Crystal’. But when Daisy visits Ryan, he tells her that he doesn’t need her pity.

He explains that he has real friends like ‘Cyrstal’, who genuinely care about him. Will Daisy be able to tell Ryan the truth?

Ryan insists that ‘Crystal’ is his only real friend in the world (Credit: ITV)

Max and David bicker at the STC

David visits Max at the Secure Training Centre. When he asks him a number of pointed questions about his mental state, Max realises David’s been talking to Daniel.

When David admits that he saw the video he made for Daniel, Max is furious. At No.8, David tells Daniel how worried he is about Max. This gives Daniel an idea.

Back at the STC, Daniel hands Max his mobile phone. He tells him there’s a message on it from David. Later on, Max listens to David’s heartfelt message. How will he react?

After a rough meeting with his dad, Max watches a video from Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Faye feels the pressure

At the precinct, Miley tells Faye how much she’s going to miss her when she moves to Slough with dad Jackson. Although Faye tries to hide her emotion, she’s conflicted.

Later, at the Rovers, Craig tells Faye that he’s been given a secondment with the CID. How will this affect Faye’s dilemma? Will she leave Craig for a life in Slough with Miley and Jackson?

Bernie is not best pleased by Linda’s generosity (Credit: ITV)

Generous Linda rubs Bernie the wrong way

Linda arrives and thanks Gemma for inviting her to the wedding. But when Linda offers to pay for the catering, Bernie is left seething. Will these tensions come to a head between the pair?

