Coronation Street spoilers: Amy sued as she tries to bring Aaron to justice

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Amy is sued by Eric and Aaron as she tries to bring Aaron to justice.

After Amy posts an online statement about Aaron raping her, Aaron’s dad Eric turns up and explains that he’s suing Amy for libel.

Amy’s shocked as she worries about how costly this could be. But, will Amy get justice in Coronation Street spoilers?

Amy posts a statement online (Credit: ITV)

Amy takes a stand against Aaron

Next week, Amy sees Mia at the garage and tells her that Aaron raped her. However, Mia doesn’t believe her.

After Amy promises Abi that she’s telling the truth, Mia confronts Aaron. Aaron then tells Mia that Amy wanted to have sex with him and is lying. Mia believes him, disgusted by Amy’s accusations.

Later on, DS Swain reveals that a serious allegation of harassment has been made against Amy, leaving her devastated.

Amy decides to write down a statement, with Steve encouraging her to post it online for the whole world to see.

Eric sues Amy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eric and Aaron sue Amy

Reading Amy’s post online, Abi and Tyrone believe her account and fire Aaron, leaving him absolutely livid.

Later on, Eric sets out to get revenge on Amy and reveals that he and Aaron are suing her for libel. It soon becomes clear that Eric’s threats aren’t empty and that he’s not playing any games.

Soon enough, Amy receives a letter from Eric’s solicitor demanding that she takes the post down or Eric will sue, leaving her with a difficult decision to make.

Steve tells Amy to keep the post up and stand up for herself but Dee-Dee warns them that a libel case could be extremely costly for them. Tracy promises to get justice for Amy no matter what. But, will Amy eventually get the justice she deserves?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Amy get justice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!