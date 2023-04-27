Coronation Street's Tracy, Aaron the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans issue plea to Tracy over Aaron revenge plot

Fans want Aaron dead

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday April 26, 2023), Amy was rushed to hospital after drinking a bottle of vodka, scaring Tracy and Steve.

At the hospital, Tracy found out that Amy had lied and that Aaron did actually rape her, making her devastated for her daughter.

Now, Coronation Street fans have issued a plea to Tracy over an Aaron revenge plot, begging her to do something.

Coronation Street: Amy was rushed to hospital

Last night, Amy received a letter from Uni telling her that she had failed to submit her portfolio of University work.

The stress got too much for Amy, ripping up the letter and turning to a bottle of vodka. Later on, Summer found Amy unconscious lying next to the empty bottle in Victoria Gardens.

Summer called for an ambulance, with Aadi and Aaron soon noticing that the ambulance was in fact for Amy.

At the hospital, Summer told Tracy and Steve that Amy had been pretending that the rape didn’t happen when it actually did.

Amy had been unable to cope bottling things up and had passed out due to drinking an excess amount of alcohol.

Aaron later had the nerve to turn up at the hospital and visit Amy in her room. After he’d gone, Amy admitted to Tracy and Steve that she needed help.

Coronation Street fans beg Tracy to kill Aaron

Now that Tracy has found out the truth about Amy’s rape and after she’s watched her daughter lie in a hospital bed, fans are begging for Tracy to kill Aaron in an act of revenge.

One Coronation Street fan begged Tracy to kill Aaron and wrote: “Where’s Stephen’s weapon of choice when Tracy needs it?!”

Another Coronation Street viewer agreed and demanded for Tracy to finish Aaron off, writing: “Kill him Tracy, kill him.”

A third person wondered: “Any handy ornaments around for Tracey?,” whilst another said: “I honestly want to Tracy DECK Aaron.”

Coronation Street: Will Tracy kill Aaron?

We all know that Tracy’s killed before. She’s no stranger to murder. Remember Charlie Stubbs and that statue?

She’d do anything to protect her daughter. Now that she knows the truth about Amy’s rape, will Tracy get revenge by killing Aaron? As the police fail to do anything, will Tracy take matters into her own hands?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

