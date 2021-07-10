Former Coronation Street star Bill Ward makes an appearance in Casualty tonight (July 10).

Actor Bill appears in tonight’s episode of Casualty playing the husband of Leslie Ash’s character Vanessa Lytton.

Former hospital CEO and villain Vanessa is brought in with injuries after a fall. However, there seems to be more to the story.

As many who remember her are wary of her, others are concerned for her injuries – especially when her husband’s intense behaviour sparks alarm.

But where else do fans know Bill from?

Bill Ward plays play Vanessa’s husband in Casualty tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who did Bill Ward play in Coronation Street?

While Bill had been acting for years before joining the soaps, Coronation Street put him on the map.

He played evil villain Charlie Stubbs in the ITV soap.

Builder Charlie began as a decent bloke, but it soon became clear he was hiding his true nature from those on the cobbles.

He destroyed girlfriend Shelley Unwin’s confidence and left her terrified to do anything without his say so.

Controlling and bullying, Charlie manipulated her into having cosmetic surgery for him and left her a shell of a woman.

Fortunately on her wedding day Shelley saw sense and kicked him out.

Charlie rebounded with Tracy Barlow – but when he tried his tricks with her, she decided to get revenge.

Humiliated by him, she made others believe she was a victim of his abuse before murdering him in cold blood.

Bill Ward played villain Charlie Stubbs in Corrie (Credit: Rex/Shutterstock)

Who did Bill Ward play in Emmerdale?

In 2013 Bill joined Emmerdale as James Barton – Moira Barton’s brother-in-law.

A farmer and all-round decent bloke, it was soon revealed he was Moira’s son Adam’s biological father.

Later, when his ex-wife Emma arrived in the village, James found himself at her mercy.

He died trying to escape her after she went off the deep end and started killing people.

Bill Ward as James Barton in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

What else has he been in?

The actor hasn’t just starred in soaps, although he did have a small role in EastEnders in 2003.

He has also appeared in Holby City, Jonathan Creek and Footballers’ Wives.

Bill also regularly delights fans in murder mystery shows with appearances in Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness and Cold Blood.

Most recently he appeared in After Life by Ricky Gervais.

He will next be seen in a show called Before We Die later this year.

Casualty is on BBC One tonight (July 10) at 9.30pm.

