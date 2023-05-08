Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Amy takes steps against Aaron, but finds herself in the firing line when he decides to sue her.

Meanwhile, Ryan rejects Daisy, and Craig catches Jackson and Faye together. But will he figure out what’s really going on?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Amy issues a warning

Amy spots Mia at the garage and decides to warn her about Aaron. She reveals Aaron raped her, but Mia accuses her of making it all up.

Amy insists to Abi she is telling the truth, but will Abi believe her?

2. Amy takes action against Aaron

Mia confronts Aaron about what Amy has said, but he denies it. He insists they slept together but Amy regretted it and cried rape.

Mia and Aaron then report Amy for harassment and the police pay Amy a visit. Fuming Amy writes down her whole ordeal.

Steve encourages Amy to post what she’s written about Aaron on social media. Amy decides he’s right and puts the document online.

3. Amy sued

Eric calls at No.1 and tells Steve and Amy he’s suing them for libel after what she published about Aaron.

Amy is shocked to receive a solicitor’s letter explaining if she doesn’t take down her post, she’ll be sued.

Steve insists his daughter stick to her guns, but Dee-Dee soon advises that a libel case comes at a cost. Tracy remains adamant they have to fight Aaron and Eric all the way.

But it soon becomes clear both her and Steve will have to sell their businesses to pay for it. Tracy pushes ahead and has the florists valued.

4. Ryan rejects Daisy

Daniel urges Daisy to be honest with Ryan about Crystal, so she visits him in hospital.

But Ryan coldly tells her he doesn’t need her pity because he has real friends like Crystal – will Daisy come clean?

5. Craig catches Faye and Jackson?

Gary realises there’s something between Faye and Jackson when he sees them share a moment. He asks Faye for an explanation, but she insists Jackson’s feelings are one-sided and she loves Craig.

However, Gary lures Faye and Jackson to the furniture shop to talk things through.

Jackson insists Faye is making the biggest mistake of her life choosing Craig over him.

Meanwhile Craig is looking for Faye and when she hears him coming she begs Jackson to hide under a desk.

Craig arrives, but will he catch them together?

6. Linda’s return ruffles feathers

Linda returns after being invited to the wedding, grateful to have been included. She offers to pay for the wedding catering.

Gemma’s thrilled, but Bernie is furious at the interference. Will they accept?

Chesney later gets dreadful suits from a charity shop for him and Joseph for the wedding. Linda is shocked when she sees them wearing the clothes.

She offers to buy them new ones, but how will Gemma feel when she finds out Ches has gone behind her back?

7. David tries to get through to Max

Relations between Max and David are at an all-time low, so David records a video for Max – will it get through to him?

8. Brian’s cousin arrives

Brian and Mary wait at the tram stop for his Italian cousin Isabella. Brian is bowled over when an elegant Italian woman arrives. But will they get along?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.