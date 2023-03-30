Coronation Street fans applaud ‘powerful’ scenes as Amy reports Aaron

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 29), Amy told Tracy that Aaron had raped her. She then reported Aaron to the police which soon saw him being taken away in a police car. Now, Coronation Street fans have applauded the ‘powerful’ scenes.

Coronation Street: Amy reported Aaron

Last night, Summer asked Aaron if she could use his phone and became suspicious when she saw a message that he had sent to Amy. Aaron then told Summer that he and Amy had slept together after they had broken up, both now regretting it.

With this, Summer confronted Amy and threw her chips at her. Amy was left sobbing as she went home to tell Tracy that Aaron had raped her. She couldn’t bring herself to tell Steve so Tracy agreed to tell him for her.

With both parents now knowing the truth, they encouraged Amy to report Aaron to the police. Tracy accompanied Amy to the police station where she retold the events of the nigh she was raped in a police interview. She then agreed to hand over her phone for evidence.

Later on, the police then turned up a the garage to arrest Aaron on suspicion of rape. Aaron made out that Amy was lying and wanted to have sex with him just as much as he did.

Coronation Street fans applaud the ‘powerful’ scenes

Coronation Street have praised the soap for it’s sensitive handling of the non-consent storyline. They’ve been left sobbing over last night’s ‘powerful’ scenes. One fan wrote: “This scene between Amy and Tracy is powerful. Give Elle Mulvaney all the awards. She is incredible in this scene.”

#Corrie. This scene between Amy and Tracey is powerful. Give @ElleJMulvaney all the awards. She is incredible in this scene 💔😭 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) March 29, 2023

That scene of Amy telling Tracy what happened when Aaron raped her was so well done. Great acting from them both and I feel so relieved for Amy now she's been able to tell someone and she has Tracy's support #Corrie — 🐝 (@bxpwrs) March 29, 2023

@ElleJMulvaney #corrie #coYour performance was outstanding 👏 i had tears in my eyes while watching Amy telling the police what happened. You are mega talented. Your with performance with @kateford76

and @simongregson123 was outstanding. Hopefully this will educate people. — Nancy Hovhanesian (@GHovhanesian) March 30, 2023

Another commented: “That scenes of Amy telling Tracy what happened when Aaron raped her was so well done. Great acting from them both and I feel so relieved for Amy now she’s been able to tell someone and she has Tracy’s support.”

A third person tweeted: “Elle Mulvaney, your performance was outstanding. I have tears in my eyes whilst watching Amy tell the police what happened. You are mega talented. Your performance with Kate Ford and Simon Gregson was outstanding. Hopefully this will educate people.”

What did you think of these scenes?

Will Amy get justice?

Amy’s now told the police what happened on the night of the rape. But, Aaron had made out that Amy lied. Will Amy get the justice she deserves? Will Aaron go to prison?

