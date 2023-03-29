In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday March 29, 2023), Amy reported Aaron to the police.

This soon saw Aaron get arrested on suspicion of rape.

But, will Aaron go to prison after Amy reported him in Coronation Street?

Aaron raped Amy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Aaron raped Amy

Recently in Coronation Street, after Aaron rowed with Summer over a phone call with his ex, Amy and Aaron shared some drinks together.

After a night out, they headed back to their flat and joked around with each other. Drunk, they ended up kissing.

Amy went to her bedroom looking for a bottle of gin but ended up falling into her cupboard.

After this, the pair both got into Amy’s bed. Amy, however, started to feel sick and rolled over away from Aaron, passing out.

Aaron then proceeded to rape Amy.

Amy only realised what had happened once she woke up the next morning.

Amy reported Aaron to the police (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Amy reported Aaron

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, Summer asked Aaron if she could use his phone as hers had run out of charge.

She then noticed a suspicious message that Aaron had sent to Amy.

Aaron then confessed that he had slept with Amy when he and Summer had briefly broken up, with them both regretting it.

Summer confronted Amy and threw her chips at her, furious that her best friend had slept with her boyfriend.

Amy couldn’t stand Summer making out that she had been in the wrong and ran home. She then told Tracy that Aaron had raped her.

Tracy then told Steve, with both of them agreeing that Amy should report Aaron to the police.

With this, Tracy supported Amy as she reported Aaron for rape at the police station.

After Amy’s interview with the police, Aaron was arrested on suspicion of rape at the garage.

Will Aaron go to prison? (Credit: ITV)

Will Aaron go to prison?

Amy has now reported Aaron to the police, leading to his arrest.

However, Amy has waited a while after the night of the rape to report Aaron meaning that there won’t be as much evidence as there could have been.

But, will the police work out the truth and allow Amy to get the justice she deserves?

Will Aaron go to prison for having non-consensual sex with Amy?

Later this week the police ask Amy some difficult questions. And next week Aaron tells Aadi Amy has changed her statement.

Does this mean he’ll get away with raping her? Or will she find justice another way?

