Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Amy reports Aaron’s attack to the police

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday March 29, 2023), Amy reports Aaron’s rape to the police.

After the truth is exposed to Amy’s loved ones, she goes with Tracy to report Aaron.

Will Aaron get arrested in Coronation Street tonight?

Tracy supports Amy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy reports Aaron

After reading a text sent to Amy on Aaron’s phone, Summer’s suspicious.

Aaron then confesses to Summer that he and Amy both slept together on the night that they broke up. However, he says they both regret it.

Summer’s heartbroken and confronts Amy. But Amy ends up in tears and goes to tell Tracy how Aaron raped her.

After Amy describes the events of the night to Steve and Tracy, Tracy supports her daughter as she goes to the police station.

Amy then reports Aaron for rape. Will Aaron get arrested? Will Amy get the justice she deserves?

Daisy struggles with trauma (Credit: ITV)

Daisy struggles to process the events of the acid attack

Viewers will know that Daisy and Ryan were victims of an acid attack on Daisy’s wedding day.

Justin turned up at the Rovers and threw a glass of acid at Daisy.

Ryan had dived in front of her and suffered severe burns.

Tonight, Daisy’s left to deal with the trauma of the acid attack.

Will she be able to process the horrifying event?

Michael wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Michael confronts Stephen over his lies

After cancelling the American deal, Stephen lies to the Underworld workers and tells them that he’s got a meeting this afternoon to finalise the deal.

However, Michael notices that there’s no mention of the meeting in Stephen’s diary.

With this, he confronts Stephen. But, will Stephen be able to conjure up a plausible excuse?

Is Michael in danger?

Dee-Dee gives Paul some work (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee helps Paul out

Dee-Dee’s desperate to support Paul after finding out about his financial struggles.

With Paul out of work, Dee-Dee gives him a filing job at the solicitors. Adam’s not happy with Dee-Dee for giving Paul the job but Dee-Dee vows to pay him out of her own wages.

Will this job give Paul the financial help he so desperately needs?

