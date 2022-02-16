Linda Hancock returned to Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, February 16) but who is she and has she been on the cobbles before?

Who is Linda Hancock in Coronation Street?

Linda is the mother of Izzy Armstrong and the late Katy Armstrong.

She was previously married to Owen Armstrong and is the grandmother of Jake Windass and Joseph Brown.

When Izzy and Katy were little Linda and Owen separated after she had an affair.

Linda is the mother of Izzy and Katy Armstrong (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans have TWO shocking theories about who spiked Amy Barlow

Owen continued to raise his daughters without any contact from Linda until 2015.

He told the girls that Linda left as she couldn’t cope with Izzy’s illness and not because of her affair.

When did Linda appear in Corrie before?

Linda first appeared in Coronation Street in February 2015 demanding to see Izzy and Katy.

However both girl weren’t happy and felt it was too late to start building bridges.

They soon found out Owen lied about why Linda left and soon started to build a relationship with their mother.

In 2015, Katy made the decision to move to Portugal with Linda and Joseph.

How did Katy Armstrong die?

Katy died in 2017 in an off-screen car accident (Credit: ITV)

In October 2017, Izzy received a call and found out Katy had died in a car accident in Portugal.

Her and Chesney‘s son Joseph wasn’t in the car and after Katy died, Linda looked after him.

Chesney went to Portugal for the funeral to support his son and returned with Joseph.

Joseph has lived with Chesney ever since.

Chesney went on to get engaged to Gemma Winter and they had quadruplets together.

Who plays Linda in Coronation Street?

Linda is played by actress Jacqueline Leonard.

Jacqueline was born on November 28 1965 making her 56 years old.

What has Jacqueline Leonard been in?

Coronation Street isn’t the first soap Jacqueline has been in.

From 1996 to 1997 she played Lorraine Wicks in EastEnders. from 2000 to 2001 she played Dr Caroline Powers in Doctors.

Linda is back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Simon Gregson hints at exit for Steve McDonald after 32 years

She also played Valerie Holden in Hollyoaks in 2007.

From 2007 until 2021 she played Lydia Murdock in River City.

Jacqueline has also played Sarah Preston in Peak Practise.

Jacqueline has also had roles in many other popular series including A Time to Dance, Full Stretch, Inspector Morse, Ghosts, The Bill, Holby City, Waterloo Road, Casualty and The Shore.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.