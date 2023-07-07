Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bertie dies after Gemma makes a huge mistake?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, July 7), Gemma falls asleep whilst watching Bertie as she puts him in danger.

As Daniel and Daisy turn up, they find Gemma asleep and realise that Bertie’s eaten her antidepressants.

But, will Bertie die as a result of Gemma’s mistake in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bertie eats Gemma’s tablets (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bertie dies?

Tonight, Gemma is tasked with babysitting Bertie and Glory but struggles to cope. Bernie hears about Gemma’s antidepressants and offers to look after the kids for an hour whilst Gemma goes out.

However, in the café, Beth has a go at Gemma for leaving the kids making her run back home upset.

At home, Gemma has a quick nap but this proves to be a costly mistake.

Whilst Gemma is asleep, Daniel and Daisy turn up to find that Bertie has eaten Gemma’s antidepressants. But, could this mistake cost Bertie his life as a result of Gemma’s actions?

Ryan flirts with Rose (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan flirts with a supplier

Leanne lets Ryan work behind the scenes until he’s ready to face the customers again. She then suggests that he sorts out a new wine contract with the supplier, Rose.

On the phone, Ryan gets his flirt on to secure the best wine deal. However, Rose soon checks out his social media profile and wonders if he’s single.

Ryan then panics as Leanne reveals that Rose is coming into the Bistro. But, will Rose be a new love interest for Ryan?

Stephen’s plan ramps up a level (Credit: ITV)

Stephen speaks to Dr Gaddas about Elaine

Stephen speaks to Dr Gaddas in Roy’s and suggests that Elaine is depressed and won’t get help. He suggests that she might harm herself soon as she struggles to cope.

Later on, Stephen has a similar conversation about Elaine with Sally.

Sally then has words with Tim and tells him to accept Stephen as his mum’s partner to avoid Elaine’s depression getting any worse. But, will Tim back off with his accusations about Stephen?

Adam thinks that Sarah is cheating again (Credit: ITV)

Adam’s suspicious of Sarah

Adam confides in Daniel and reveals that he’s struggling to trust Sarah despite still loving her. He is suspicious of how much time she is spending working with Owen.

Popping into Underworld at lunch, he’s furious to discover that Sarah’s at the Chariot Square Hotel with Owen.

Turning up at the hotel bar, Adam’s ready to fight Owen. But, is Sarah cheating on him again?

