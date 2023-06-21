In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Sarah finds out that she’s pregnant after taking a pregnancy test.

Adam gets a shock when she admits that she has no idea who the baby daddy is.

But, will Sarah’s baby be Adam or Damon’s in Coronation Street spoilers?

Sarah’s pregnancy test is positive (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah pregnant

In the Rovers, Sarah has a drink with Dee-Dee but feels sick after having a sip of wine and worries that she might be pregnant. At home, Sarah takes a pregnancy test and gets a shock when she finds that it’s positive.

Plucking up the courage and showing Adam the result, she admits that the baby might not be his. She has no idea if it’s his or Damon’s.

Adam’s shocked by Sarah’s revelation wondering who the baby daddy actually is. But, is the father Adam or Damon? And, what will this mean for Sarah and Adam going forward?

Sarah goes to a DNA appointment (Credit: ITV)

Sarah looks for answers

Looking for answers and wanting to confirm who the baby daddy is, Sarah goes to a DNA appointment. She’s hoping that everything will turn out okay, with Adam being the baby daddy. But will he turn up to support her?

Viewers will know that Adam had been desperate for them to have a baby together and had asked Sarah to try to get pregnant. However, Sarah had wanted to focus on her career although she eventually agreed to Adam’s suggestion out of guilt.

Now though, Sarah’s pregnant with a baby – something that Adam’s always wanted. But, the baby might not be his – it might be Damon’s (as if Adam doesn’t already have enough to deal with).

But, will the DNA test confirm that Adam’s the baby daddy? Or, will it give them both the news they’ve been dreading? Is Damon the baby’s father?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

